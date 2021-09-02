Beyonce Pregnant With Baby No. 4?

Is Beyoncé pregnant with her fourth child? This time last year, one tabloid claimed the music icon had another baby on the way. We’re checking back in on the rumor.

Beyoncé Sporting ‘Baby Bump’?

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day reported Beyoncé was “glowing as she hit the streets of New York.” An inside source told the tabloid that she and her husband, Jay-Z, “could be about to announce another baby.” According to the outlet, a recent photo of Beyoncé was raising eyebrows as she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

One insider even claimed she was “not even trying to hide” the bump, “so everyone’s guessing an announcement will be made soon.” On a final note, the source concluded, “She and Jay have long talked about adding a fourth child to their family.”

Beyoncé Has A ‘Bub On Board’?

So, is it true Beyoncé was expecting this time last year? Of course not. First of all, the magazine gives too much credence to people simply speculating. The outlet said that she “could be” pregnant and that “everyone’s guessing” she’d announce her pregnancy. But these “guesses” fall apart when you realize they’re based on absolutely nothing. Even the photo provided of Beyoncé’s supposed “baby bump” didn’t prove anything.

Besides, the semantics aren’t even worth sweating since a year has passed and Beyoncé is still a mother of three. If the “Single Ladies” songstress really were pregnant this time last year, wouldn’t she have popped by now? Beyoncé’s toned tummy isn’t screaming “pregnant” to us, so it’s safe to say this tabloid doesn’t have the insight it pretends to.

Other Pregnancy Stories From The Tabloid

Woman’s Day is notorious for getting it wrong about celebrity pregnancies. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had a baby on the way. Of course, Gossip Cop found the story to be totally false. Then the magazine claimed Heidi Klum was expecting again. That rumor was all because of a joke the model made on Instagram. The tabloid reported Paris Hilton was hiding her first pregnancy. That story was simply offensive since Hilton has been trying to get pregnant for some time now.

And most recently, the publication alleged Bindi Irwin was pregnant with her second child. We found that Irwin seems perfectly happy caring for her newborn daughter. Since none of these stories amounted to anything, it’s safe to say Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to pregnancy stories.