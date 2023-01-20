The Best (And Worst) Design Elements Of Ivana Trump’s Manhattan Townhouse On The Market For $26.5M

From the limestone facade to the pink marble bathroom and gold fixtures throughout the home, Ivana Trump’s Manhattan townhouse is certainly one of a kind. Although it took a few months to go on the market after Trump passed away in July 2022, the luxurious Manhattan home is currently listed for $26.5 million.

The socialite and interior designer purchased the home in 1992, the same year she divorced Donald Trump. As such, taking a tour of the townhouse is like taking a trip through a time machine. Most of the rooms in the six-story home are lavishly designed with style elements from the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Even so, there are fabulous architectural details and design elements in the 8,725 square foot home that we simply love.

The Best: A Versailles-Inspired Dining Room And Elegant Primary Bedroom

(Evan Joseph Photography/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

One of our favorite rooms in the home is the golden dining room inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Located on the second floor, the gilded room previously hosted celebrities and royalty. With a stunning crystal chandelier and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private interior courtyard, it’s no surprise that the rich and famous enjoyed spending time here.

(Evan Joseph Photography/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Another beautifully adorned room is the expansive primary bedroom on the third floor. The elegant bedroom, which features neutral colors, a marble fireplace, and three French doors leading to a private terrace, is somewhat understated for Ivana Trump’s taste. However, the bedroom also boasts an ensuite bathroom that is anything but simple.

The Worst: A Pepto-Bismol Pink Bathroom And Leopard-Print Office

(Evan Joseph Photography/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The primary bedroom’s ensuite bathroom is certainly a blast from the past. However, the pink onyx marble hasn’t aged well since Trump first purchased the home in 1992. While the soaking tub and double sinks are a staple in most ensuite bathrooms, the pink hue may just lead you to grab a bottle of the pink stuff.

(Evan Joseph Photography/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Another room that’s a walk on the wild side is the leopard-print office. Although animal-print can be tasteful and even elegant, the home office may leave you seeing spots for the rest of the day. From the carpet to the furniture and the wallpaper, just about every inch of this space is adorned with the spotted pattern. In fact, there’s even a large painting of two leopards hanging on the wall. You know, in case you forget what that pattern everywhere is.

(Evan Joseph Photography/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

While Ivana Trump’s townhouse may need a few design updates, the space is unique and certainly luxurious.