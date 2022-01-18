If Melatonin Isn’t For You, This Natural Sleep Solution May Be The Holy Grail You’re Looking For

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

On the whole, melatonin is regarded as a safe and reliable substance. But even though this over-the-counter sleeping aid works for some, it isn’t always the best solution for everyone. Unfortunately, excessive melatonin can disrupt the sleep cycle of some people experiencing difficulty sleeping. Additionally, those taking melatonin earlier in the evening may find that they wake up feeling drowsy the next day.

In short, when it comes to catching some zzz’s, non-prescription sleep aids containing melatonin are not going to help everyone. Though it may seem like there is no hope for those who wish to drift off to slumberland, there is still an alternative.

Before you resort to prescription sleep aids, consider alternative natural sleep solutions. Take advantage of Proper Sleep + Calm, the holy grail of non-habit forming sleep relief.

Proper Sleep + Calm gently relaxes the body and mind, helping you sleep better. Unlike traditional synthetic sleep aids, Proper doesn’t “crash” you into a groggy daze or make you feel unnaturally drowsy. Instead, Proper helps you gradually de-stress.

Proper Sleep + Calm offers a powerful yet gentle combination of L-theanine and Sensoril Ashwagandha, which works to diminish the effects of stress and anxiety. In addition to this, GABA reduces excitability and promotes tranquility, while Venetron puts you to sleep and keeps you there. Furthermore, valerian root extract enhances the dreamy effects of GABA.

So when sleep becomes a struggle, Proper Sleep + Calm may be the answer. Proper also works best when used continuously to help you drift off into a deep sleep and keep you slumbering. According to one study, in just five nights of continual use, approximately 85% of Proper users felt more rested. More importantly, after 10 days the improvements increased, with 95% of users reporting an improvement in sleep.

So, what are reviewers saying about Proper Sleep + Calm? Is it truly the holy grail of natural sleep solutions? See what they’re saying below!

Finally, A Sleep Aid That Works!

According to reviewers, Proper Sleep + Calm is among the best non-prescription holistic sleeping aids they have ever tried! One reviewer shared, “Staying sleep the whole night, haven’t been able to do that in years.”

Another wrote, “I’ve tried lots of sleep supplements-melatonin, tryptophan, valerian-but none of them are long-lasting. I’ve been using Proper Sleep & Calm for a couple of weeks and am finally getting a good night’s sleep.”

Besides drifting into dreamland, many Proper users also mentioned how they appreciate that it uses real ingredients while it lulls them to sleep.

So if you’re ready to ditch melatonin, give Proper Sleep + Calm a go instead. Taking Proper’s drug-free supplements will help you relax, fall asleep and sleep better in no time.

