Bernie Lynch, Founding Member of Eurogliders, Dies of Cancer

Bernie Lynch, the founding member, songwriter, and guitarist of Australian pop band Eurogliders, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 72.

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Lynch died on March 12, 2026, in Perth, Australia, after complications related to throat cancer. Grace Knight, vocalist of the Eurogliders, announced the news on Instagram. “It’s with a heavy heart I’m posting this to let everyone know that Bernie passed away last Thursday,” she wrote. “I am heartbroken and don’t know how to proceed without him.”

He had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2024 and initially responded well to treatment. However, by late 2025, the disease had spread throughout his body, and his condition deteriorated in the months leading up to his death.

Knight wrote a lengthy tribute, where she detailed his best qualities, “Bernie was an incredibly kind and caring person and generous to a fault. He’d fuss about making sure the band were happy and had after show cheese and biscuits and a refreshing beverage.”

Lynch played a central role in shaping Eurogliders, one of Australia’s most recognizable pop and new wave acts of the 1980s. He formed the band in 1980 after earlier musical projects and recruited singer Grace Knight, establishing a creative partnership that defined the group’s sound.

Bernie Lynch Wrote Many Of Eurogliders’ Best Songs

The band achieved major success with hits such as “Heaven (Must Be There),” which reached No. 2 on the Australian charts in 1984 and gained international attention. Lynch wrote many of the group’s best-known songs, cementing his reputation as a key creative force in Australian music.

Eurogliders initially disbanded in the late 1980s but reunited several times over the following decades. The group released new music and continued touring into the 2000s and 2010s, with their final performances taking place in 2025.

“Without Bernie’s songs there would be no Eurogliders,” Knight continued. “My dear friend. We soared high, we grappled in the mud. What an incredible life we shared. I feel immense gratitude. I can’t let you go; I won’t let you go.””