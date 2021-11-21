Ben Affleck Supposedly Shocked And Furious Over Jennifer Garner’s Engagement, Suspicious Report Says

Is Ben Affleck stewing over Jennifer Garner’s engagement? One report says the Dogma star is furious that his ex-wife is remarrying. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben’s Fury!’

According to New Idea, Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez is not enough to distract him from his ex. Affleck and Lopez are considering marriage, and he isn’t happy about Garner stealing his thunder. Garner recently showed off a diamond engagement ring on Instagram Live, shocking the world and Affleck alike. Insiders say, “The news was a complete shock to Ben, who reportedly had no idea about her big move!”

Is Jennifer Garner Engaged?

This is a big old bogus layer cake of a story. First off, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have never rushed into marriage, contrary to what tabloids would tell you. He and Lopez are having a blast, but there’s no evidence that they’re going to get engaged as soon as possible.

Second, this story completely mischaracterizes Affleck and Garner’s relationship. It’s not adversarial in the slightest. She went trick or treating with the Gigli stars in an effort to help blend the two families. She and Affleck are clearly communicating well as exes and remain good friends.

Finally, and most importantly, Garner’s probably not even engaged, Her boyfriend John Miller did not go trick or treating. The Instagram video was probably mirrored, so the ring in question wouldn’t signify engagement. In subsequent public outings, the ring was nowhere to be found. It’s possible Garner’s playing everything close to the chest, but that alone would make this story false. Until Garner clarifies the rumors, Gossip Cop will remain skeptical on engagement reports.

Other Tall Tales

New Idea has already tried this jealousy angle once before. In August 2020, Garner went to the beach with her Alias buddy Bradley Cooper. This tabloid claimed Affleck was brimming with jealousy at the sight of them together. He was probably too busy dating Ana de Armas at the time to even notice or care.

Speaking of de Armas, this outlet reported that she and Affleck were planning for marriage and children about a month before they broke up. It also absurdly claimed the Good Will Hunting star was starving himself for de Armas’ approval. New Idea has earned its bad reputation when it comes to Affleck stories.

Garner and Miller have dated for years now, so Affleck is very aware of their romance. Everyone is friendly in this ecosystem, so there wouldn’t be any anger if Garner did get engaged.