Ben Affleck Sparks Friends’ Fears Of Relapse With Recent Appearance?

Has Ben Affleck relapsed? Recent photos have one tabloid worried about the actor’s sobriety. Let’s check in on the Justice League star.

Ben Affleck Leading ‘Double Life’?

The most recent edition of In Touch reports Ben Affleck is on a slippery slope to relapse. While Affleck has been all smiles the past few months as he basks in the glow of his romance with Jennifer Lopez, recent photos of the actor tell a different story. An insider dishes that on a recent stroll, “He looked really thin and tired. Nothing like he did when they were at his movie premiere in Venice a couple of weeks before, when they both looked so glamorous.”

The source goes on, “He certainly lights up for the cameras, but the guy in the tux smiling on the red carpet with no care in the world is not the real Ben.” Affleck, who has struggled for years with alcoholism and has been through multiple stints in rehab, is “haunted by his demons. He seems to be leading a double life,” says the insider.

The magazine recounts Affleck’s relapse in 2019 after achieving a full year of sobriety. “To see him suffer another setback after a year was just awful,” the source explains. And while Affleck has been on a good path ever since, the magazine insists he’s still struggling. “There are some red flags: He still gambles and is in contact with some old friends who could be considered shady,” the tipster reveals. And while his reunion with Lopez has been a mostly “good influence” on Affleck, the outlet insists she’s just as worried as everyone else that he’ll fall off the wagon.

Jennifer Lopez Trying To Keep Ben Affleck ‘In Check’?

The only evidence the tabloid has that Affleck is leading a “double life” is a single photo of him frowning. The rest is total speculation without a shred of proof to back it up. Here’s the thing: Addiction is a constant battle. We’re sure both Affleck and his loved ones are aware of that. But the tabloid isn’t offering any kind of support or insight into Affleck’s health or state of mind. All it is doing is casting doubt on Affleck’s sobriety, and we’re not here for it.

Besides, Affleck seemed giddy at the premiere of his new film, The Tender Bar, just a few days ago. A reporter even commented on how much Affleck was smiling, to which he responded, “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good.” It’s obvious the paparazzi just caught Affleck at a bad moment, and the star is doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

Besides, it’s hard to trust In Touch when it comes to Ben Affleck. Earlier this year, the magazine alleged Affleck was getting back together with Jennifer Garner. Of course, we know that never happened since Affleck is now with Lopez. And four months ago, the tabloid reported Affleck and Lopez were engaged. Of course, there was no truth to that rumor either. Clearly, In Touch isn’t reliable when it comes to Affleck.