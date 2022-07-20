Dubious Source Claims Ben Affleck Supposedly Caught Having ‘Full-On Meltdown’ On Set

Is Ben Affleck overwhelmed in both his personal and professional lives? One tabloid claims the Argo actor’s stress levels are rising to an unhealthy level. Let’s see how Affleck is holding up.

Ben Affleck Suffers ‘On-Set Meltdown’?

This week, In Touch reveals Ben Affleck looked “spitting mad” from photos on the set of his latest film. In the images, Affleck is seen sporting an aggressive expression as he leans toward actor Chris Messina, and sources claim to know why. “Something’s really eating at him,” an insider spills. “There’s a lot on his plate, and he’s been venting to people around him—he’s even lost it a few times.”

RELATED: Fans Blast Tom Brady Over Controversial Comment About His Kids And Wealth

Affleck recently returned to the director’s chair for the first time in over six years, and the snitch insists it’s taking a toll on his mental health. “He’s also juggling a lot of other projects, co-parenting, house hunting, and working to stay sober, which is a constant battle,” the tipster notes. But most taxing, according to the source, has been planning his wedding with Jennifer Lopez. “It’s a whole added level of stress,” the insider squeals. “There’s a lot of pressure to get it right this time, and he’s just exhausted.”

Ben Affleck ‘Lashing Out’ At His Co-Workers?

Despite the tabloid’s carefully crafted story, Affleck never had an “on-set meltdown.” While the picture that the tabloid used certainly looks a bit concerning, you can’t always trust a still image to tell a complete story. Thankfully, there’s actually video footage of Affleck and Messina’s conversation. In the video, Affleck is explaining something while Messina listens intently, nodding, and even smiling at certain intervals.

Affleck can be an extremely animated conversationalist. He puts his whole body into it, often gesturing emphatically to get his point across. We know that because of a similar misunderstanding involving his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Late last year, Woman’s Day claimed to have caught Affleck and Garner in the middle of a heated argument. But after a bit of investigating, we found video footage from the incident. And once again, it was clear that the pair weren’t actually arguing.

But on a final note, we’re pretty sure wedding planning wasn’t stressing Affleck out too bad. He and Lopez just announced that they tied the knot in a tiny impromptu Vegas ceremony, and they couldn’t be happier. Obviously, the outlet wasn’t really talking to anyone in Affleck’s social circle, or they would have seen this important development coming.

More Bennifer Gossip From The Tabloid

Of course, we’ve learned not to believe everything we read about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, especially when it’s coming from In Touch. Not too long ago, the magazine claimed Lopez was pressuring Affleck to marry her before Jennifer Garner made it to the altar with John Miller. Then the outlet reported Garner didn’t approve of Affleck and Lopez’s engagement. And most recently, the publication alleged Lopez was humiliated by Affleck, and she was considering calling the wedding off. So, we’re confident that In Touch never really had any insight into their relationship.

Similar Stories From Suggest