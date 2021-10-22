Ben Affleck Living Double Life, Secretly Struggling With Alcoholism?

Is Ben Affleck hiding his real life from Jennifer Lopez? One report says he’s a two-face living a fake life. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘One Big Act’

According to Woman’s Day, Affleck’s wonderful life with Lopez is a farce. While he may gush in interviews and grin from ear to ear, he’s really just acting. A source says this happy version “is not the real Ben,” for the real Affleck is a struggling alcoholic. “He seems to be leading a double life.”

Affleck looks prim and proper after multiple trips to rehab, but his addiction is a perpetual problem, the insider says. Affleck’s circle is desperately hoping Lopez can help keep him sober, but that’s no easy task. The source says, “He still gambles and is in contact with some old friends who could be considered shady.” The Gigli star puts on a strong facade, but an insider says, “Ben is much more fragile than he looks.”

Lopez is apparently worried as well. “She watched him hit rock bottom with the rest of the world” a source explains, “so some part of her must be worried it could happen again.” Alcoholism was a reason for their 2004 breakup as well, so history may be repeating itself.

What’s Really Going On With Ben Affleck?

Heaven forbid anyone ever struggle with anything. Tabloids have long memories for the worst parts of celebrities’ lives and won’t hesitate to use alcoholism or mental health as ammunition in a hit piece. To this reprehensible tabloid, Affleck’s struggles are nothing more than another thing to insult him about. Affleck’s been upfront about his addiction, telling the New York Times, “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Move forward he has, for he and Lopez appear to be on cloud nine. They packed on the PDA at The Last Duel‘s premiere. The film did bomb at the box office, which isn’t exactly ideal, but it could still be an Oscar contender.

Trashy Stories Abound

In February, this tabloid promised that Affleck would relapse over his breakup with Ana de Armas, so it’s constantly promoting new rock bottoms. Not long before their breakup, this tabloid was busy announcing a de Armas pregnancy, but that was false too. It also boldly claimed Affleck was remarrying Jennifer Garner. None of these stories were remotely accurate, so there’s absolutely no reason to trust this double life story.

Affleck’s not living a fake life or anything like that. He’s been a movie star and sex symbol for decades, so if anything, his relationship with Lopez is just a return to form. This story exists solely to attack Affleck for his drinking, but there’s no evidence to back its hypothesis. He and Lopez are doing just fine, so this is completely false.