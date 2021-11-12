Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship On The Rocks, Headed For Breakup, Suspicious Source Reveals

Are tensions rising between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? One tabloid claims the newly-reunited couple is barreling towards a breakup. Here’s the latest on Bennifer.

‘Trouble In Paradise’ For Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez?

This week, Life & Style reports reality is setting in for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. While the couple has been hot and heavy since they reunited earlier this year, sources tell the tabloid that the couple is growing increasingly distant. “The two of them were flying all over the world to be together — from Italy to Miami, Los Angeles to New York — because they couldn’t bear to be without one another,” an inside source dishes. “But now it seems like reality has set in.”

The source goes on, “Ben has a lot of obligations that have made him put his relationship with J. Lo on the back burner and it’s made for some trouble in paradise.” And after Affleck deleted his Instagram account and rushed back to LA to take care of his kids, rumors began to swarm that things were cooling off for him and Lopez. “J. Lo is used to Ben catering to her and doing whatever she asks of him, so this is kind of a first,” the tipster explains. “She’s had to fly in on weekends and work around his schedule.”

The magazine notes that Affleck is slated to return to Texas soon to finish filming his latest movie and hasn’t even fleshed out any plans to see Lopez before then. “J. Lo is furious,” the source remarks. Apparently, the whole ordeal is giving Lopez déjà vu from their split in 2004. “There are some serious issues that are still there for J. Lo in this relationship. She is not sure she can fully believe in Ben after his past mistakes.”

Jennifer Lopez ‘Pumps The Brakes’?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are very much still together. Yes, they have both been dealing with work obligations and it’s made it harder to see each other as frequently as they’d like. That being said, they certainly aren’t splitting, and they are making as much time for each other as possible. If anyone had any doubts, paparazzi just snapped a photo of Lopez and Affleck in a passionate embrace right before Lopez boarded her flight to Vancouver.

And a source told People, “Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can,” adding, “They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It’s like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more.”

It’s obvious the tabloid had absolutely no idea what it was talking about. While long-distance can be hard on any couple, Bennifer fans can rest easy. It looks like Lopez and Affleck are making it work, and they aren’t breaking up any time soon.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Readers shouldn’t believe a word Life & Style writes about Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez. Last year, the tabloid claimed Affleck was waiting for Jennifer Garner to take him back. Then the magazine alleged Alex Rodriguez had warned Affleck to back off of Lopez. And most recently, the publication reported Garner was warning Lopez about her relationship with Affleck. Clearly, Life & Style has no insight into Affleck of Lopez’s lives.