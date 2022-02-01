Ben Affleck Allegedly ‘Terrified’ Jennifer Lopez Is About To Break Up With Him, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Ben Affleck afraid of Jennifer Lopez? One report says he’s henpecked because he fears losing her. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hopelessly Henpecked!’

According to the Globe, Affleck just does whatever “bossy” Lopez tells him to do. An insider explains, “The theme of this relationship is that Ben is getting a second chance, not Jennifer, and Ben better not screw it up.” The Argo star gave up booze and whipped himself into shape for her.

Lopez has crafted an intimidating schedule of workouts and diets. An insider says, “He looks great and he’s happier than he’s been in years.” Affleck isn’t as stubborn as he was in 2003, and Lopez’s presence ensures that he’s going to say on track.

While he nearly blew it with his callous comments about Jennifer Garner, Lopez laid down the law. An insider concludes, “She’s molding him into the man she knew he could be and he obviously likes it.”

What’s The Problem?

This story tells you right away that it’s not a valid source of information. It christens Ben Affleck “former boozer” while the Hustlers star is called “bossy J.Lo.” Attacks like this don’t get printed in legitimate news stories.

The Globe wants you to laugh at how emasculated Affleck is, what with his killer body and happy relationship. It calls him “hopelessly henpecked” because… he’s going to the gym now? There’s some regressive value judgments going on in this absurd story.

First off, Affleck’s sobriety was not a Lopez thing. He got clean a few years ago. While it’s refreshing to see a tabloid compliment Affleck instead of attacking his body, the fact remains that the former Sexiest Man Alive doesn’t need Lopez to tell him to hit the weights. Since the basic facts of this story aren’t accurate, the story should be dismissed.

Even if the story was accurate, why would it be worth telling? If Affleck “obviously likes it” and is “happier than he’s been in years,” then what’s the problem? He’s not stubborn and arrogant enough? Furthermore, the subtitle of this story says Affleck is “terrified he’ll lose bossy J.Lo,” yet this never comes up in the story itself.

Other Tall Tales

The Globe has never had a handle on Affleck’s life. It promised he and Ana de Armas were talking marriage in 2020. It doesn’t look like marriage was ever on the table. It recently promoted a prenup argument between the Gigli stars, but it had no hard evidence to prove it.

Really, this tabloid just traffics in regressive boys-club takes. When Casey Affleck complimented Ana de Armas, it claimed he was breaking the bro code for talking about his brother’s ex-girlfriend. Ugh. Ben Affleck is living his best life, so this story can be disregarded.

