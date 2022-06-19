Sketchy Source Says Ben Affleck Supposedly ‘Restless’ In Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

Is Ben Affleck growing weary? One report says the Gigli star is hitting a rough patch with Jennifer Lopez and may want a way out. Gossip Cop is suspicious, so here’s what we found.

Jennifer Lopez Growing Apart From Affleck?

Per Us Weekly, Affleck is getting restless as his love story with Lopez hits a lull. It’s apparently not complicated. “The real culprit here is boredom,” a source says, which is cause for alarm. When Affleck gets bored, they explain, he can be driven to bad decisions.

RELATED: Rude Rumor Claims George Clooney Supposedly Begging ‘Scary Skinny’ Amal To Gain Weight

Boredom is “where all his drama comes from,” the insider adds. To apparently try and distract himself from unstructured time, Affleck has accepted a new project with Matt Damon. The film should keep him very busy as a director, producer, co-writer, and star. “I don’t see where a wedding fits in with all of that,” the source says. Furthermore, Lopez supposedly cannot be Affleck’s top priority. “Staying sober and productive is the focus of Ben’s life,” the insider concludes, “and whoever he is with will have to take a backseat to that.”

Is Ben Affleck Really Bored?

If we could hazard a guess, it’s not Ben Affleck who’s bored. It’s Us Weekly. The Jersey Girl stars have dated for some time now and its anchors aweigh. They’re busy blending their families and house shopping. New photos of PDA don’t hit the same as they used to, and this tabloid is restless for drama.

In her new Netflix documentary Halftime, Lopez opens up about her tough relationship with tabloids. She blames it for ending her initial relationship with Affleck. “I just believed what they said, which was that I wasn’t any good,” Lopez says, calling it a “really abusive, dysfunctional relationship.”

Who else should feature in the documentary than Affleck himself? He gave some fascinating insight into how racism plays into the dynamic: “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I’m Latina. I’m a woman. I expected this. You just don’t expect it. You expect to be treated fairly.’” Here we have yet another tabloid story treating Lopez and Affleck unfairly. Could they expect any more?

Affleck is not bored. He and Lopez are still happy together, and he’s keeping busy in Los Angeles filming with Matt Damon. He may be crestfallen because the Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Finals, but that’s about the extent of it. It’s also sickening and expected to see a tabloid use Affleck’s history of addiction as a seed for baseless speculation.

This Is Not The First Time

Us Weekly regularly attacks Affleck and Lopez with bogus stories about their relationship. There’s only one problem: its stories are always false. Last year, it announced Affleck and Lopez were rushing into marriage. We’re a year removed from that story and they’re still not married yet. A few months later, it claimed Lopez wanted a baby with Affleck. Over nine months have passed and they’ve yet to add anyone else to their blended family. This tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.

More Stories From Suggest