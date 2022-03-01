Ben Affleck Allegedly Had To Warn Another Star To ‘Stay Away’ From Jennifer Lopez, Gossip Says

Did Ben Affleck warn another actor to steer clear of Jennifer Lopez? One tabloid claims Affleck felt a bit threatened by Lopez’s friendship with another star. Here’s the latest gossip about Bennifer 2.0.

Ben Affleck Warns J.Lo’s Co-Stars ‘Stay Away From My Girlfriend’?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Ben Affleck wasn’t thrilled to see his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez cozying up to Owen Wilson in their new film Marry Me. And now that Wilson and Lopez are busy promoting the film together, Affleck’s nerves are on edge. “Ben isn’t happy about this giggly friendship that’s transpired from Jen and Owen playing an onscreen couple,” a tipster confides. “He kept popping up on set to check in on them, and if he saw Jen and Owen goofing off together, he had a face like thunder. He made it clear that Jen and Owen’s friendship wasn’t to continue off-set.”

And Affleck’s alleged distaste for Wilson isn’t all to do with Lopez. “Ben and Owen go way back to 1998 when they did Armageddon together — they didn’t see eye to eye then, either. Ben takes himself very seriously and he thought Owen was a total cowboy. Owen thought Ben needed to lighten up. Their tension isn’t helped by the fact that J.Lo seems to get on with Owen like a house on fire.”

Ben Affleck ‘Far From Impressed’ By J.Lo’s Chemistry With Her Co-Star?

By the sound of this article, you’d think Affleck, Owen, and Lopez were a bunch of teenage actors working on their first film. It’s an incredibly odd story to pin on three extremely seasoned and professional actors. Affleck has had plenty of on-screen romances and so has Lopez. We’re sure they both understand what their professions entail and trust each other not to fall in love with whoever a script tells them to.

Besides, Affleck and Lopez looked adorably loved-up at the premiere of Marry Me, so it doesn’t seem like Wilson has rocked their relationship. Lopez also gushed about her and Affleck’s “true love” by sharing a fan-made video compilation of their sweetest moments. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” she wrote. “This seriously melted my heart.”

Obviously, Affleck has no reason to be threatened by Wilson, and he likely never was.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

It looks like Woman’s Day is determined to miss the mark when it comes to Affleck and Lopez’s relationship. Last summer, the outlet claimed Lopez and Affleck were planning to make a reality show about their relationship. Then the tabloid reported Affleck was caught fighting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner over Lopez. And most recently, the publication alleged Affleck’s sobriety was at risk because of Lopez. Given Woman’s Day past reporting on the couple, it clearly doesn’t have any insight into Affleck and Lopez’s relationship.

More Stories From Suggest

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details Of Prenup In Latest Divorce Filing

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Threatened Tom Brady With $650M Divorce If He Didn’t Retire, Sketchy Source Claims

Amal Clooney Allegedly Forced George To Stop Drinking And Be Sober After Pancreatitis Emergency, Rumor Claimed

Lovable Jennifer Garner Has A Rare Foot Condition

Hoda Kotb Allegedly Getting ‘Friendly’ With Matt Lauer After Breaking Up With Fiance, Insider Says