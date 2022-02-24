Ben Affleck Allegedly ‘Fuming With Jealousy’ Over Jennifer Lopez’s Flirting With Another Star

Is Ben Affleck seething with jealous rage? One report says the constant flirting between Jennifer Lopez and another famous musician has left him angry. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Flirting Drives Ben Bats!’

Per the Globe, Affleck is struggling with Lopez’s latest press tour. The “Jenny from the Block” singer is going on red carpets and talk shows with her Marry Me co-star Maluma. “It was only a three-or four-day trip but J.Lo was with Maluma a lot and they’ve got a real connection, which gets under Ben’s skin,” a source reveals.

Maluma and Lopez are “very touchy-feely, have all these inside jokes and J.Lo goes on about him like he’s some type of artistic genius who’s got it all and how lucky his girlfriend is,” the insider explains. The two developed a cozy relationship on set, and Affleck’s not happy about it. While the Dogma star usually isn’t the jealous type, a source says that “it’s made him feel a whole lot less alpha.”

The henpecked Affleck will apparently not take this lying down. A source concludes, “As much as Ben hates seeing a young guy like Maluma flirting with his woman, it’s also sparked his competitive side. There’s no way he’s going to let this punk win.”

What’s Going On With Ben Affleck And J.Lo?

The Globe blows by this important detail, but Maluma isn’t single. The Colombian superstar is dating Susana Gomez. The two have been inseparable since 2020 and are still very much an item. She’s from his home city of Medellín and is a professional architect. With both Maluma and Lopez firmly off the dating market, this whole story starts to look absurd.

Just like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is a professional actor who understands the difference between what’s on screen and what’s real. He’s not really Batman, for instance. The Globe deliberately obfuscates how close Affleck is to Marry Me. He was on the red carpet right beside his partner, so he’s not been shuffled away as this tabloid says. This whole story is fueled by toxic masculinity and the abhorrent idea that men and women cannot be friends.

Other Lopez Myths

This outlet once tried to stoke drama between Lopez and Affleck by claiming he refused to visit her on set. The opposite is true: Affleck’s been spotted on her film sets many times. Back in June, it promised Affleck and Lopez would get married quickly, yet they’re still unwed.

When the Gigli stars inevitably did not get married, the Globe changed its story. It invented a prenup fight that didn’t happen. Bennifer 2.0 is still as strong as it ever was.

