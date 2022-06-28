Tabloid Claims Ben Affleck Supposedly ‘Having A Very Hard Time’ With Jennifer Lopez Amid Wedding Planning￼

Ever since news broke of Bennifer 2.0’s engagement, there’s been non-stop gossip about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second shot at their big day. One rumor says that Affleck is being dragged along and forced into what could be an unhappy wedding. Here’s what we know.

‘Henpecked’ Ben Affleck Forced Into Wedding?

A recent edition of the Globe says in a bold headline that Ben Affleck’s actually being “frog-marched down the aisle” against his will by Jennifer Lopez. In a series of slams, the outlet says that the Argo star “is moaning he’s being railroaded into an early knot-tie with [his] demanding fiancee.” Lopez, supposedly in full wedding planner mode, is apparently pushing Affleck to clean up his appearance and get his affairs in order as soon as possible. “J.Lo still wants the big flashy ceremony down the line, but before that she wants a small one to get the formalities out of the way,” a snitch adds. “And she’s told Ben there’s no weaseling out of it.”

“Ben’s going along with it but he’s feeling steamrollered,” the source explains. “It’s his preference to wait and do this properly, and the way Jennifer’s handling the whole affair is way too aggressive and intense.” Making matters worse is the couple’s reportedly brutal schedule. “Every day is jam-packed for them right now and Ben’s having a very hard time keeping up with it all,” another insider claims. “Besides the wedding planning, there’s also the issue of a prenup to figure out. And their house-hunting hasn’t gone smoothly and he’s also got Jennifer reading him the riot act about getting into shape and having his huge back tattoo lasered off.”

What’s Going On With Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding?

There are a lot of questions we have with this weirdly detailed narrative, but here’s the biggest: If it’s this important to tie the knot in a small ceremony as soon as possible, why haven’t they done it yet? If Ben Affleck is as henpecked as this outlet makes him out to be, then surely there’d have been more news of the wedding in the two months since the engagement.

Instead, there’s been relative silence from the couple about their eventual big day, which makes sense given that Affleck and Lopez have very said that the media circus surrounding their first engagement had a major part in their split. Things have been low-key as far as wedding planning goes for the two A-list superstars with massively busy schedules.

More importantly, there’s still the matter of our other questions. Why would Affleck be trying to weasel out of anything related to his engagement after he was the one that proposed to Lopez in the first place? Why would Lopez suddenly now be demanding laser tattoo removal for something he’s had their entire relationship? Who’s calling the beefiest Batman that is Ben Affleck “out of shape?” If Affleck could tangle with the mess that was Justice League, why would wedding planning throw him out of whack? The reality is that Affleck and Lopez are happily renting, using legal teams to sort out anything complicated, and continuing to blend their families.

Ben Affleck Is An Easy Target

The Globe seems to love coming up with ways to paint Ben Affleck as some sort of troubled soul with a broken relationship. It claimed that Affleck was actually too in shape just a few months ago for the Justice League sequel—instead, Affleck was as normal as he is now with zero plans for any sequel. Earlier this year, he was apparently pretty far from henpecked when he was supposedly raging over Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with one of her co-stars. Neither of those bogus stories got any mention in this newest one, and we doubt this equally nonsensical frog-marching story will be mentioned in the next rumor either.

