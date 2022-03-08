Ben Affleck Allegedly ‘Fuming With Jealousy’ Over Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship With Other Male Celebrities, Thinks He’ll Get Dumped, Reports Say

Is Ben Affleck battling his insecurities in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez? Rumor has it, Affleck is worried that Lopez is going to leave him — possibly for another man. Here’s the latest gossip from the tabloids about the second run of Bennifer.

Ben Affleck ‘Terrified’ He’ll Get Dumped?

Back in February, the Globe reported Ben Affleck was “hopelessly henpecked” by Jennifer Lopez. According to the report, Lopez was undeniably the boss in their relationship, and it had Affleck terrified that he was going to slip up. “The theme of this relationship is that Ben is getting a second chance, not Jennifer, and Ben better not screw it up,” an insider spilled.

But we knew immediately from the outlet’s sleazy language that it wasn’t a reliable source. The magazine had no problem referring to Affleck as a “former boozer” and calling Lopez “bossy.” And the actual story wasn’t adding up either. According to the tabloid, Affleck was miserably emasculated because Lopez was…encouraging him to go to the gym. The whole thing was just absurd.

Affleck ‘Fuming With Jealousy’ Over J.Lo’s Flirting?

Then the Globe once again revealed how insecure Affleck had become in his and Lopez’s relationship. Apparently, this time Affleck was going crazy as he watched Lopez cozy up to her Marry Me co-star Maluma. “J.Lo was with Maluma a lot and they’ve got a real connection, which gets under Ben’s skin,” a tipster mused. “As much as Ben hates seeing a young guy like Maluma flirting with his woman, it’s also sparked his competitive side. There’s no way he’s going to let this punk win.”

Of course, there was no truth to this story either. The outlet totally failed to mention that Maluma has been in a steady relationship since 2020, and he definitely isn’t looking to steal Lopez. But even so, we’re sure both Affleck and Lopez are professional enough to not let their onscreen romances complicate things.

Jennifer Lopez’s Co-Stars Warned To ‘Stay Away’?

But maybe Maluma wasn’t the co-star Affleck needed to worry about. According to Woman’s Day Lopez actually hit it off with Owen Wilson, and their easy chemistry was bothering Affleck. “Ben isn’t happy about this giggly friendship that’s transpired from Jen and Owen playing an onscreen couple,” a tipster confided. “He kept popping up on set to check in on them, and if he saw Jen and Owen goofing off together, he had a face like thunder. He made it clear that Jen and Owen’s friendship wasn’t to continue off-set.”

But once again, we had no reason to believe Lopez was getting too invested in her scripted romances. While she and Wilson did a great job playing a couple for their film, we can say with total certainty that they never crossed any lines. And since Affleck and Lopez looked absolutely enamored with each other at the film’s premiere, we wrote this story off as a total work of fiction.

