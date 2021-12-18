Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fighting Over Jennifer Garner, Money, And More, Latest Gossip Says

Has Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s whirlwind reunion hit a rough patch? Rumor has it, the couple is struggling to reconcile their families, flaws, and finances. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about Bennifer 2.0.

Jennifer Lopez Demands Ben Affleck To Pop The Question?

Last month, In Touch reported Jennifer Lopez didn’t want to be upstaged by Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. As rumors began circulating that Garner was engaged to her long-time boyfriend John Miller, Lopez was filled with a new sense of urgency to make things official with Affleck. “Even though they only got back together about six months ago, Jennifer has waited 19 years to marry Ben, and the last thing she wants is the long engagement she had with Alex Rodriguez because look how that turned out,” an insider dished.

Plus, she doesn’t want Garner to take all the attention away from her and Affleck. “[Lopez] wants all the attention to be on her and Ben… and the wedding will be no different,” the tipster spilled. As for Affleck, he has no qualms about marrying Lopez. “There’s nothing really standing in their way, so it’s likely he’ll cave to the pressure and propose,” the source added. “The last thing he wants to do is upset J. Lo.” We took a close look at Lopez and Garner’s race to the altar here.

Jennifer Lopez Sick Of Ben Affleck’s Smoking?

Then, the National Enquirer reported Lopez had a new bone to pick with Affleck. Apparently, Lopez was getting tired of asking Affleck to stop smoking. “There have been other women in Ben’s life who wanted him to put down the cigarettes,” the inside source explained, “but Ben’s been a smoker all his life and it’s not easy to give that up.”

But a nicotine addiction simply didn’t mesh with Lopez’s uber-healthy lifestyle. “Jen’s very conscious about diet, exercise, and getting enough sleep, and she’s never smoked or consumed alcohol,” the tipster revealed. But while Lopez isn’t a fan of the cigarettes, she could understand how hard it would be for Affleck to quit. We took a closer look at Lopez’s efforts here.

Jennifer Lopez Making Ben Affleck Pay For Everything?

And while Lopez may have had some issues with Affleck’s past loves and smoking habits, the National Enquirer reported there was one thing she couldn’t completely forgive. According to the report, Lopez still wasn’t over her and Affleck’s 2004 breakup, and she was taking it out on his bank account. “She hasn’t forgiven him, so this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior!” an insider exclaimed.

“He’s like her personal bank account,” the tipster mused. “He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out!” And since Affleck was only worth $150 million to Lopez’s $400 million, the expenses were starting to add up. We looked into Lopez’s ultimate plan for payback here.

