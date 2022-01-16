Latest Rumors Say Ben Affleck Allegedly Screamed At Jennifer Garner, Ex-Wife Reportedly Disgusted By His Recent Comments

Ben Affleck may regret ever going on the Howard Stern Show. He earned himself some bad press when he seemingly blamed Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. The Gigli star said he “would probably still be drinking” were he still wed to Garner and said he felt trapped. The backlash was swift, and he soon apologized.

The question remains: How did Garner feel about all of this? The 13 Going On 30 star kept a tight lip publicly, but many stories believed she was justifiably livid. Is Garner going to strike back? Did the Daredevil stars get in a fight over Lopez? Was Affleck really caught streaming in rage at his ex-wife? Here are some juicy rumors we’ve confronted in the aftermath of the interview.

‘Public Meltdown’

According to Woman’s Day, Affleck and Garner were fighting over Lopez and the Stern interview. While the two were focused on blending their families, Affleck never stopped to consider Garner’s feelings. A tipster explained, “Ben is constantly texting or ducking out to take phone calls from J.Lo … Jen made it clear she was annoyed and there was a pointed comment made.”

The two were photographed in animated conversation, and this story believes that was really a fight over Lopez. Was it really though? Click here to learn more about this exchange and how Garner and Affleck are really doing.

Garner Strikes Back

Per Life & Style, Garner was so disgusted at Affleck’s comments that she was going to get revenge. A source said, “She’s disgusted with him and says it will be hard to trust Ben again … she hasn’t believed a word that’s come out of his mouth for years.” Garner was bad-mouthing Affleck to all of her friends in an effort to destroy him.

Was Garner really trashing Affleck left and right? What does “nannygate” have to do with any of this? We broke it all down here.

Affleck’s ‘Public Display of Rage’

Affleck and Garner were photographed by a busy street, which the National Enquirer reported was one moment of a “brutal screamfest” between them stemming from Affleck’s interview with Stern. Affleck is wearing a face mask, but he was gesticulating wildly. Garner appeared to be listening intently. Affleck was reportedly unloading over drama with his “high-maintenance galpal” Jennifer Lopez. A source says she gives him “a list of daily demands that would be enough to make anyone lose their cool.”

Was Affleck really taking his frustration out on Garner? How could this magazine know what was being said in a silent image? Head over here and find out.

