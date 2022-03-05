Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Allegedly No Longer ‘Friendly Exes’ After Falling Out, Source Says

Is Jennifer Garner speaking out about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship? One tabloid claims the mother of three isn’t happy about her ex-husband’s new relationship. Let’s check in on the blended family.

Jennifer Garner Letting Ben Affleck Go?

This week, WHO reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are no longer amicably co-parenting. While it looked like the parents of three had made progress in repairing their friendship for the sake of their children, Affleck made some controversial comments about Garner in a radio interview with Howard Stern. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” Affleck explained about his marriage. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

And Garner wasn’t happy about her ex-husband’s “verbal swipes” towards her. “Since then, things have been tense,” an insider told Life & Style. “She’s disgusted with him and says it will be hard to trust Ben again.” And sources say Garner isn’t crazy about his new romance with Jennifer Lopez. “J.Lo is welcome to him,” a “friend” of Garner’s told the tabloid. “Jen admits she’s not her biggest fan, but she’ll tolerate her. As long as J.Lo can support Ben in his sobriety and he’s in a good state to see the kids, that’s all Jen really cares about.”

Jennifer Garner Struggling To Trust Ben Affleck?

We have no reason to trust this report. The article is mostly based on a dubious insider’s testimony published in a Life & Style article that said Jennifer Garner was “disgusted” by the interview. We easily debunked it. While it’s true that Ben Affleck was brutally honest during his interview with Howard Stern, it’s important to look at his quotes in their full context. In that very same interview, Affleck explained that he still has “love and respect” for Garner, but they simply weren’t meant to stay married. And after receiving backlash for the things he said, he cleared the air with Jimmy Kimmel.

“They had literally taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said,” Affleck explained. “I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other, and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff. And they said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped.”

Jennifer Garner never responded to the comments, but we have no reason to believe her feelings to Affleck have soured. Their relationship since divorcing has revolved completely around their children, so we doubt too much has changed for the former spouses.

The Tabloids On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner

This is far from the first time a magazine has tried to invent drama between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. Last fall, In Touch claimed Jennifer Garner was racing Lopez and Affleck to the altar. Then, Woman’s Day tried to pass off photos of Affleck and Garner talking as them “fighting over Jennifer Lopez.” Clearly, the tabloids want people to believe Affleck and Garner are feuding, but that just isn’t the case.

