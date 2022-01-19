Fears For Ben Affleck After Alleged Fight With Jennifer Garner; ‘He’s A Ticking Time Bomb,’ Anonymous Insider Says

Ben Affleck made a spectacle of himself last month when he seemingly blamed Jennifer Garner in part for this alcoholism. Is he now teetering on the verge of a total breakdown? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben On The Brink?’

According to OK!, Affleck’s inner circle is worried that he’s falling apart. The increased media pressure from his romance with Jennifer Lopez has him not thinking straight. A source says, “He’s making a lot of bad decisions.” Case in point, his recent comments about being “trapped” with Jennifer Garner.

In a regrettable appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck said he would still be drinking if he was wed to Garner. A source explains, “It’s troubling that he’s taking out his frustrations on Jen, who tried to help him with his sobriety.” Affleck’s also terrified of messing things up with Lopez.

Meanwhile, his career is starting to flag. He’s been in a string of box office flops, so he’s hyper-focused on getting his career back on track. A source says the Gigli star is “putting impossible demands on himself … he’s a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.”

What Is Ben Affleck Doing?

This is just the same old story Gossip Cop has heard a million times. Tabloids routinely claim Affleck is falling apart, but he’s still an in-demand actor in a positive relationship. This tabloid has three main points: Affleck’s career is failing, he can’t handle media attention, and he’s lashing out at Garner. None of these points are entirely accurate.

First off, Affleck couldn’t handle media pressure in 2003 when he and Lopez dated the first time. He’s a veteran now, and both he and Lopez are far better equipped to deal with the attention. Lopez wouldn’t be with him if he was incapable of it either.

Next is the supposed feud with Garner. Tabloids have had an absolute field day with Affleck’s alcoholism comments, but in reality, it’s old news. Affleck apologized, says he was misquoted (as he is here), and everyone moved on. It was not a terribly smart thing to say about your ex-wife and close friend, but Affleck realizes this and has grown.

Finally, his career — actors who aren’t doing well typically don’t get to produce five different projects at once. Affleck is set to star in multiple projects and still gets to direct pretty much any project he wants. He’s currently working on a Witness for the Prosecution remake and hasn’t left DC behind either. It’s true that the Last Duel underperformed, but you can say the same for pretty much every single movie this decade not named Spider-Man.

Other Myths

OK! promised Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner would romantically reunite in 2021, and that obviously didn’t happen. A few weeks ago, it accused Lopez of forcing Affleck to FaceTime with her once a day. How this tabloid earned access to Lopez’s phone logs was completely unexplained. With a track record this lousy, it’s impossible to trust this tabloid with Affleck stories.

