Ben Affleck Allegedly Had Serious Falling Out With Jennifer Garner, No Longer Friendly Exes, Latest Rumors Say

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner no longer on good terms? Rumor has it, the exes’ co-parenting relationship has been strained by Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Here’s the latest gossip about Affleck and Garner.

Ben Affleck Called A ‘Ticking Time Bomb’?

Back in January, OK! reported Ben Affleck was taking out his frustrations on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck made a statement implying that Garner played a role in his alcoholism during their marriage. But the tabloid insisted the comments were actually the result of a long build-up. Apparently, Affleck was struggling with media pressures associated with his recent reunion with Jennifer Lopez. Sources said Affleck was “putting impossible demands on himself,” adding, “he’s a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.”

Of course, we were quick to point out that the magazine took Affleck’s comments out of context. While Affleck’s words were a bit careless, it was clear he never intended to blame or lash out at Garner. And since Affleck and Garner have always prioritized their children, it was safe to say that this little hiccup didn’t change their arrangement.

Jennifer Garner ‘Disgusted’ By Ben Affleck?

Following right behind was a report from Life & Style claiming Jennifer Garner was furious at Ben Affleck’s statements about feeling “trapped” in their marriage. “She’s disgusted with him and says it will be hard to trust Ben again,” an insider charged. “Mind you, she hasn’t believed a word that’s come out of his mouth for years.” The outlet then dissected how Affleck and Garner’s marriage fell apart, blaming Affleck for his lies and rumored affairs.

But once again, the outlet omitted important context. Affleck never intended to blame Garner for anything and always maintained that he takes full responsibility for his alcoholism. And it was especially ridiculous to suggest Garner was letting online rumors dictate her feelings about the father of her children. It doesn’t matter how much the tabloids twist Affleck’s words; he and Garner know better than anyone what their marriage was and how it ended.

Affleck And Garner No Longer ‘Friendly Exes’?

Finally, WHO echoed Life & Style‘s report, claiming that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may be co-parents, but they don’t have to be friends. Garner was apparently washing her hands of Affleck and giving him over to Jennifer Lopez for good. An unnamed “friend” of the magazines explained, “J.Lo is welcome to him… Jen admits she’s not her biggest fan, but she’ll tolerate her. As long as J.Lo can support Ben in his sobriety and he’s in a good state to see the kids, that’s all Jen really cares about.”

The publication provided little information of its own, instead relying heavily on quotes from Life & Style‘s report on the matter. Even so, we explained once again that while Affleck and Garner maintain that their marriage ended for a reason, they still have immense respect for one another.

More From Suggest

The Rumored Reason Why Lisa Bonet Reportedly Took Jason Momoa Back After Shocking Split

Guns, COVID Vaccines, And $1.3 Million: Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Wild Divorce Settlement

Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Begging Shailene Woodley To Take Him Back, Gossip Says