Ben Affleck Gossip: Allegedly Caught Fighting With Jennifer Garner Over Jennifer Lopez

Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner break their streak of amicable co-parenting? One tabloid claims things are tense again between Affleck and Garner, and it’s all because of Jennifer Lopez. Here’s the latest development in the battle of the Jennifers.

Ben Affleck Has ‘Public Meltdown’ Over Jennifer Lopez?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s co-parenting relationship isn’t as friendly as it once seemed. Onlookers recently spotted the exes in the middle of a tense conversation, leading many to fear that the parents of three are at odds again. “For a while there, they were doing well at blending their families, and Jen even says herself becoming friends with J.Lo,” an insider dishes. “But lately, Ben’s been pretty neglectful of Jen’s feelings.”

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Affleck talked about how his marriage to Garner fell apart. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?'” Affleck remarked. But it’s Affleck’s new attachment to Jennifer Lopez that has Garner worried. “Ben is constantly texting or ducking out to take phone calls from J.Lo,” the tipster explains. “Jen made it clear she was annoyed and there was a pointed comment made.”

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Relationship ‘Strained’ By J.Lo?

This report is misleading, to say the least. First of all, it’s true Affleck and Garner were seen having an animated conversation. And yes, it’s even true it looks like Affleck could be angry in some frames. But if you watch the entire video of their conversation, it quickly becomes clear that the encounter was anything but tense.

In the clip caught of their conversation, there’s about a thirty-second spell where only Affleck is speaking as he moves quickly through a series of gestures. It looks like Affleck is in the middle of telling a story while Garner intently listens. Throughout the encounter, Garner often nods and even smiles. A couple of times it even looks like Affleck laughs, although he’s wearing a facemask so it’s hard to tell for sure. But overall, their chat seemed incredibly friendly.

As for the Gone Girl star’s interview with Howard Stern, he actually shamed the press for taking his comments out of context. “I looked on it, and they had literally taken a conversation I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said,” Affleck explained on Good Morning America. “I went on and said how much we respect each other, and care about each other, and cared about our kids and put them first. And they said I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and I was trapped in this marriage. Just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Clearly, this tabloid jumped on the opportunity to further muddy the waters of Affleck and Garner’s relationship. From what we can tell, absolutely nothing has changed and the exes are still amicably co-parenting their three children.

Other Bogus Stories From The Tabloid

It’s hard to trust anything Woman’s Day says about any of these celebrities. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Garner was “getting cozy” with her Yes Day co-star Edgar Ramirez. Then the outlet alleged Garner was ready to take Affleck back. And most recently, the outlet published a bizarre report claiming Affleck and Lopez had a reality show in the works. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to Affleck, Garner, or Lopez.