beloved-restaurant-closing-after-27-years-over-landlord-dispute

A landlord dispute is leading to a beloved Houston, Texas restaurant ceasing operations after nearly 30 years.

In an Instagram post, Paulie’s Restaurant owner, Paulie Petro, announced that after 27 years of serving meals, the restaurant is officially closing.

“After 27 meals of serving our beloved community, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Paulie’s Restaurant and Camerata Wine Bar,” the post reads. “Our family has been privileged to host countless gatherings, celebrations, and everyday meals for our loyal customers, and we are incredibly grateful for the support and memories that have been shared within our walls over the years.”

Explaining what led to the closure, the restaurant’s owner addressed the landlord dispute. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach a fair agreement with our landlord that would allow us to continue providing the quality experiences that you have come to know and love.”

Petro also shared his heartfelt thanks to all their customers, staff, and suppliers who have been part of their journey.

“Each of you has played a significant role in making Paulie’s and Camerata such special places,” Petro continued. “And we will forever cherish the relationships built and the moments shared.”

The Restaurant’s Owners Announce the Final Day of Service

Meanwhile, the owner announced the restaurant’s last day of operations.

“Our last day of service at both Paulie’s and Camerata will be Wednesday, December 31,” the statement reads. “As we ring in the new year. We intend to operate normally and with gratitude until then.

The owners further praised the restaurant’s staff for their hard work and encouraged nearby businesses to hire them.

“If you work in the industry and looking for diligent professionals to fill positions they will be available beginning January 2026,” Petro continued. “Paulie’s and Camerata both have served as launching pads for many Houston hospitality professionals.”

Regarding the restaurant’s future, there are no current plans to relocate. Petro noted he is planning to transition into an industry that will still involve food and nutrition.

“I will share that as it evolves, for now I’m focusing on celebrating 27 years!” Petro added.