Beloved Radio Anchor ‘Died Suddenly’: Mike Campbell Was 65

Mike Campbell, a longtime anchor and reporter for WWJ Newsradio 950 who spent decades covering stories in Metro Detroit, has passed away.

WWJ announced that Campbell “died suddenly” on June 8th, shortly after celebrating his birthday in May. Colleagues described him as a “fearless reporter with unique style.”

The station added that Campbell’s family said he suffered a “massive heart attack.”

He was 65.

We are saddened by the passing of a true professional and gentleman, @WWJ950 Mike Campbell. He has been incredibly gracious over the years. He will be missed by all who knew him personally and professionally. pic.twitter.com/8EwwDOrE8m — Mark Hackel (@MarkHackel) June 9, 2025

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Mike Campbell’s passing,” WWJ news director Rob Davidek began in a statement, per CBS News. “Mike was more than a colleague at WWJ Newsradio 950; he was a friend to us all and a trusted voice for our listeners, bringing the stories of Detroit and Southeast Michigan to life. We are truly heartbroken by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Mike Campbell at @WWJ950. Mike was truly one of a kind. We always appreciated his visits and the honest, thoughtful way he covered the RCOC. He was a solid journalist who reported the facts with integrity. pic.twitter.com/2XBqGUOBPb — Oakland County Roads, Michigan (@oaklandroads) June 9, 2025

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also released a statement following Campbell’s death.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of Mike Campbell’s passing,” Dingell said. “He was a journalist of great integrity and professionalism, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or working with him. My thoughts are with his family, both at home and at WWJ.”

Radio Anchor Mike Campbell had a Legendary Hands-On Reporting Style

Mike Campbell earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Northern Michigan, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also completed a Radio-Television certificate in Broadcast News at Specs @ LTU in Southfield.

Campbell was known for his hands-on reporting. While covering a story about a missing woman with dementia, he found the 89-year-old himself.

He also helped police catch a looting suspect at a fire-damaged shopping center in Warren. “Someone recently described him as a hero, and we can’t argue with that,” WWJ added in their announcement of his passing.

Meanwhile, Campbell’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs and college expenses for their three children, who attend Northern Michigan University.