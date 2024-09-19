beloved-musician-david-davis-dies-in-car-crash-at-63

David Davis, beloved frontman of the Warrior River Boys, died from injuries sustained in a car accident near his home in Cullman, AL. He was 63.

The incident occurred Sunday, September 15, AL.com reported. Davis was involved in a head-on collision with another driver just before 6 pm while driving his Ford F-150 in Snead, Alabama. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

First responders airlifted the driver of the other vehicle to a hospital in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Davis’ passenger, his wife Cindy, was also transported to a nearby hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown, as is the cause of the incident. The collision remains under investigation.

Fans Mourn Bluegrass Legend David Davis

Following news of his death, countless fans of David Davis took to social media to express their grief and adoration.

Wyatt Ellis, who studied mandolin under Davis at the young age of 12, reflected on his fond memories with the beloved musician.

“I first met David Davis when I was 12 years old at Monroe Mandolin Camp, and I’ll always remember how remarkable he was as a High Lonesome singer. He had such a passion for it, and I could tell how happy he was when he saw that I shared that same love for singing, not just playing mandolin.”

“I was the only young person in his singing class, and I know he was proud of me,” Ellis continued. “As I continue to work hard on my singing, I hope I can make him proud, carrying forward the love for music that he inspired in me.”

Fellow musician Richard Brown also shared a heartfelt message for his friend after his unexpected passing. “The loss of David Davis today was an unexpected blow to his family, his band, The Warrior River Boys, and thousands of bluegrass music fans throughout the country.”

“David Davis had always exemplified a simple approach to his music. Play it well and play it with feeling. I don’t think that there were any gimmicks other than some original arrangements, but David’s music always came through. It was always heartfelt and good, just like David Davis, honest, sincere, and kind. I will miss seeing David and talking with him…l’m certain that we all will…RIP David Davis.”