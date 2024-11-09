beloved-movie-director-guruprasad-commits-suicide-at-52

Guruprasad, a beloved and award-winning Indian filmmaker, was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on November 3rd.

The cause of his death is thought to be suicide. Guruprasad was 52.

Neighbors reported a disturbing odor coming from his residence. Authorities discovered a decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan hook at the Tata New Haven apartment complex in Dasanapura, where he had lived for eight months, according to a report from The New Indian Express.

“He had come to [the] apartment five or six days ago and never ventured out. We suspect that during this time he might have taken the extreme step. [The] initial probe revealed that he had financial problems. However, a detailed probe is underway,” C.K. Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district explained, according to The Hindu.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. when a security guard noticed an unusual odor and promptly notified other residents via the apartment’s WhatsApp group. Initially suspected to be garbage, the source was ultimately traced to Guruprasad’s flat. Guards then employed a ladder to investigate the situation, per The New Indian Express.

Investigators suspect that the filmmaker, who would have celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 2, passed away approximately four days prior to the discovery of his body.

Financial Woes May Have Contributed to Guruprasad’s Alleged Depression

The director’s final months were reportedly fraught with financial difficulties. Reports suggest he often changed locations to evade creditors, moving from Basaveshwaranagar to Jayanagar and temporarily staying in hotels before eventually settling in Madanayakanahalli. He also reportedly faced multiple lawsuits from lenders and encountered legal issues, including an arrest by the Girinagar Police in January due to a check bounce case.

The director’s latest film, Ranganayaka, featuring veteran actor Jaggesh, premiered on March 8. Unfortunately, it underperformed at the box office, reportedly exacerbating his financial difficulties.

“He is said to have repeatedly changed houses, unable to take pressure from money lenders,” a law enforcement source told The New Indian Express. “He is also suspected to have been addicted to alcohol. We suspect that he was depressed.”

Ever unique, Guruprasad transitioned from a poultry scientist to a filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with Matha, which starred Jaggesh and examined religious institutions. The film earned Jaggesh a Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

His follow-up film, Eddelu Manjunatha (2009), garnered notable success and won him the State Award for Best Screenplay. Centered around an aimless protagonist, the film was celebrated for its humor and strong performances. However, his subsequent projects, Director’s Special (2013) and Eradane Sala (2017) yielded moderate to disappointing results.

Guruprasad, full name Guruprasada Ramachandra Sharma, had been married twice. At the time of his passing, he lived alone. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.