Beloved Magician Dies From Multiple Sclerosis Complications: Wayne Dobson Was 68

Wayne Dobson, the veteran TV magician, has passed away at the age of 68.

Videos by Suggest

The entertainer, originally from Leicester, England, rose to fame in the late 1980s through frequent appearances on British television variety shows. His success eventually led to his own ITV series, which aired from 1991 to 1993, per the BBC.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 31 and performed live until 2003. A representative told the BBC he died on July 7 after “several months of debilitating illness.”

Wayne Dobson, who was diagnosed with MS in 1988, pictured in 2023. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Wayne’s brother, Phil Dobson, also shared the sad news through a poignant statement.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share the news that my brother Wayne Dobson sadly passed away today. He was my best friend, and I miss him already. RIP legend,’ he wrote, per The Mirror.

Dobson became well-known for his comedic magic style in the 1980s. In 1988, he performed as a support act for Engelbert Humperdinck’s Las Vegas residency but was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis shortly after.

Although he faced a setback, his widely praised performance at The Royal Variety Performance in 1989 earned him a regular role on Joe Longthorne’s TV show. This success ultimately led to ITV commissioning his own series, Wayne Dobson – A Kind of Magic.

Illusionist Wayne Dobson and model Linda Lusardi in a photo op for ITV’s new six-part series “A Kind of Magic.”(Photo by Rebecca Naden – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The show, with Linda Lusardi as a regular assistant, continued its run until 1993.

Wayne Dobson Continued to Make Convention Appearances Until Two Years Ago

Despite the progression of his multiple sclerosis symptoms over the years, Dobson remained dedicated to his craft, continuing to tour for as long as he could. When performing live was no longer possible, he pivoted his passion into a successful business, sharing his routines, illusions, and creations with magicians across the globe.

He attended conventions regularly until two years ago.

During the 2010s, he became an advocate for the MS Society.

“Diagnosed with MS in 1988, Wayne was a passionate supporter of MS research and used his magic to inspire others,” the charity said in a statement, per the BBC.

“He once said he wished he could make MS disappear. We won’t stop until that’s a reality,” they added.