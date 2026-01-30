beloved-football-legend-enters-hospice-care

The college football community is heavy-hearted following reports that one of the sport’s most legendary coaches has entered hospice care.

A family source told ABC57 in Indiana that former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz has entered hospice care.

The 89-year-old is best known for coaching Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996, a tenure that included a national title. He also worked as a college football analyst for ESPN and coached the New York Jets for 13 games during the 1976 season. Holtz is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Holtz’s family has not confirmed the hospice reports, but the news has received support from former players, coaches, and fans in the football community.

Fox Sports announcer Tim Brando shared a supportive message on X following reports from a Notre Dame journalist that Holtz has entered hospice care.

“Oh, at some point, I think we all knew we’d be lucky to hold on to Lou and legends like him much longer,” wrote. “So many we’ve looked up to and many I had the honor and privilege of not only covering, but working alongside, eventually head to their next life of eternal glory.”

Oh at some point I think we all knew we’d be lucky to hold on to Lou and legends like him much longer. So many we’ve looked up to and many I had the honor and privilege of not only covering, but working alongside eventually head to their next life of eternal glory. ✝️🙏🙏My… https://t.co/bLdvwvtw4I pic.twitter.com/2Mfpl8a8aa — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) January 30, 2026

“My thoughts are with his family, especially my dear friend @SkipHoltz, his wife Jen, and their extended family. His beloved wife Beth awaits. Coach Holtz has always been a National Treasure,” he added.

Holtz is one of college football’s most prominent figures, having coached at a high level for most of his career. He played at Kent State before becoming an assistant coach in 1960. He landed his first head coaching job in 1969 with William & Mary.

Holtz then left for NC State, spending four seasons in Raleigh before an unsuccessful NFL run. The Jets went 3-10 before he resigned.

Despite his NFL setback, Holtz returned to college football, joining Arkansas in 1977 for a seven-year tenure before spending two years with Minnesota.

In 1986, he arrived in South Bend, where he led Notre Dame for 11 seasons. He posted a 100-30-2 record and secured the 1988 national title—the Fighting Irish’s most recent championship.

Lou Holtz coached Notre Dame to a 52-7 win over Purdue on September 24, 1988, at Notre Dame Stadium. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)



Holtz left Notre Dame after the 1996 season, briefly working as a commentator before a final coaching stint at South Carolina. He retired in 2004 with a career record of 249-132-7 and a 12-8-2 record in bowl games.

Post-coaching, Holtz became a mainstay on ESPN from 2004 to 2015, where his passionate analysis made him a staple of college football broadcasting.

In 2020, Donald Trump awarded Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom, recognizing his significant influence on sports and American culture.