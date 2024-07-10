BBC Commentator John Hunt’s Wife, Two Daughters Killed in Crossbow Attack

The family of BBC horseracing commentator John Hunt was killed in an alleged crossbow attack during the evening hours of Tuesday, July 9, in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

During a news conference on Wednesday, July 10, authorities confirmed that three women were allegedly killed in a crossbow attack by a suspect identified as Kyle Clifford. Authorities are searching for the 26-year-old man, as he fled on foot following the attack.

The three women were John Hunt’s wife, Carol, as well as his daughters, Louise and Hannah. Hunt has been a BBC horseracing commentator and has worked for BBC Radio 5 Live for years. All three women were discovered with serious injuries at a property located on Ashlyn Close.

Speaking about Clifford’s current whereabouts, Detective Superintendent Rob Hall stated “Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.”

Hall continued by noting, “Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.”

Hall also encouraged those in the area between midday and 7 p.m. to contact police if they knew any details.

“Our inquiries will continue over the coming days,” Hall shared. “To ascertain the full circumstances of what happened.”

“But I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7 p.m., and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.”

Manhunt for Alleged Murderer of John Hunt’s Family Continues

As the manhunt for the alleged murderer continues, armed police have been called to an Enfield crematory.

While the search remains ongoing, more details about Clifford have surfaced. It was revealed that he previously left the British Army in 2022 following a period of service. He is also from the Enfield area and was believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London following the murders.

Clifford is also believed to still be in possession of the crossbow used to kill John Hall’s wife and daughters.

Meanwhile, BBC’s former racing correspondent, Cornelius Lysaght, spoke out about the tragic situation.

There are no words,” Lysahgt said. “Like everyone else, I feel numb and sick on John’s behalf at such incomprehensible evil. Everyone who knows John knows he is the absolute archetypal family man, so proud of them, so it’s impossible to know what he can be going through.