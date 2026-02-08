Barry Manilow Postpones More Concerts in Wake of Cancer Diagnosis

Legendary singer Barry Manilow has postponed additional residency performances as he continues his recovery from surgery related to a recent lung cancer diagnosis.

The 82‑year‑old entertainer announced the latest changes to his schedule this week, telling fans he needs extra time to heal before resuming live shows.

“I want to share an update with you all,” he began. “I’m doing great and recovering well after my surgery.”

“I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic,” he continued. However, after his “doctor’s guidance and recommendation,” he has decided to postpone his residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas.

He was initially scheduled to perform from February 12 through to February 21. But considering his recovery, they have been moved to a yet unconfirmed date later this month.

Manilow wants to “stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February.”

“Having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!”

Fans Rally Around Barry Manilow In His Time Of Need

Manilow first revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in December 2025, after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung during tests following an extended bout of bronchitis. He underwent surgery to remove the spot, and doctors say they do not believe the cancer has spread.

Despite the setbacks, Manilow remains optimistic about his long‑term performance plans. He told fans that the additional rest will help him prepare for his upcoming 2026 arena tour, which is set to begin on Feb. 27 in Tampa, Florida, and continue through April, with dates in major U.S. cities.

Fans have supported the singer on social media, sending well-wishes and messages of support as he shares updates on his recovery. His followers have expressed encouragement, noting Manilow’s determination to return to the stage.

“What the Doc wants is what I more than want!” exclaimed a supportive fan.

“You do you. Pretty sure we all feel the same way in wanting your health to come first,” wrote another.