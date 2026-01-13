barry-manilow-announces-tour-dates-just-a-month-after-lung-cancer-diagnosis

Barry Manilow just announced a string of new tour dates, just a month after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Videos by Suggest

“SURPRISE!!! Barry is feeling great…so great that he’s decided to add six additional concerts to his existing March schedule,” read a statement shared to the 81-year-old singer’s Instagram on Jan. 10.

The new shows will take place throughout March in Charlotte, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Cincinnati, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Lexington, Kentucky.

Tickets will be available through an artist presale from Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. local time. Local and partner presales follow on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the general sale begins Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

During each show, the legendary “Copacabana” singer will honor local music educators with the Manilow Music Teacher Award, part of the Manilow Music Project under the Manilow Fund. Nominees will be announced on January 22, and fans can vote for the winner, who will receive a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 in “Manilow Bucks” to purchase classroom instruments.

Barry Manilow Took a Break From Touring Late Last Year

Manilow recently took a break from performing after doctors discovered a cancerous spot in his lung. “As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he stated at the time.

“Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure that everything was OK,” the singer continued. “The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

However, the “bad news” for Manilow was that he required surgery to remove the spot. “The doctors do not believe it was spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” he told fans.

Meanwhile, two weeks later, Manilow posted an update on Instagram. He shared a selfie from his hospital bed, smiling in his gown.

A text bubble below the photo read, “Better Today!”, indicating he was recovering well.



