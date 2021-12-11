Barbra Streisand Rumor: Blindsided By Divorce Papers From James Brolin

Did Barbra Streisand and James Brolin nimbly evade divorce? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Streisand coming across some shocking divorce papers. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

‘Brolin Caught Cheating!’

In a National Enquirer cover story, Streisand was stunned by charges of cheating against Brolin. The Funny Girl star found some old legal documents from Brolin’s previous marriage. A source said, “Barba couldn’t believe what she was reading.” While their decades together had been nice, Streisand was suddenly worried that Brolin may cheat on her too.

This was a load of hooey, and a blatant bait-and-switch. The tabloid used this as a cover story to sell something lascivious. In reality, all it had were old divorce papers from the eighties. It willfully misled readers into buying a magazine full of ancient history.

Did They Split Up?

No, of course not. Couples inevitably discuss previous relationships and marriages, so there’s no way anything in that report would have been news to Barbra Streisand. A few weeks ago she posted a photo of herself and Brolin with Hillary Clinton, so they’re still going strong.

Over COVID-19, the two only got closer. Streisand appeared on The Talk in June where she was asked about her 23-year marriage. She said, “We’ve literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work.” She added that they’re better than ever.

Brolin feels the same way. He spoke to CBS in September and complimented Streisand and their easy love. He said the key to a successful marriage is “negotiation, I think…kindness. Usually a referee is good, which means a marriage counselor or somebody that you know that comes over and talks and has you talk and has [them] talk. We’ve done well at that.” You don’t get to 23 years without communication.

Trashy Stories Around

The Enquirer has no insight into their lives whatsoever. Before this bait and switch, it claimed Streisand was angry because Brolin wouldn’t retire. She hasn’t retired either, so that was hogwash.

This tabloid loves bait-and-switch stories, especially on its covers. It reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made “$500m royal gambles” in a story mostly just rehashing their Oprah Winfrey interview. Money barely came up at all. You can’t trust what you see on the cover of this tabloid.

