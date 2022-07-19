Sketchy Source Says Barbra Streisand’s Supposedly ‘Flirty’ Behavior With Ex Apparently Upsetting James Brolin

Has James Brolin had it with Barbra Streisand and her flirty reputation? One report says Brolin can’t stand seeing how close the Funny Girl star is with one of her famous exes. Let’s learn about the rumor and what it has going for it.

‘Flirty Babs Driving Brolin Batty!’

According to the Globe, Streisand has reconnected with Elliott Gould as she writes her long-awaited memoir. She’s apparently leaned on him to fill in some gaps, and Brolin isn’t happy about it. “Barbra’s memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be and Elliott has been a huge help,” an insider says. “They’ve always been close and were once considered Hollywood’s golden couple until her skyrocketing fame wrecked their marriage.”

Even though their marriage didn’t work out, they say, Streisand has always kept Gould in her heart. Brolin is supposedly doing his best to tolerate this affection, but he’s not happy about it. The insider concludes, “James must feel threatened… Writing her autobiography has made Barbra nostalgic about the past and she’s calling up Elliott a lot these days, just to laugh and reminisce. She doesn’t think it’s flirting—but her husband might say otherwise!”

Is Barbra Streisand Flirting Away?

Last year, Gould called his marriage “like a bath of lava.” He also said, “We didn’t grow together, and the reason for that was because she became more important than us.” Gould and Streisand blew up for valid reasons and there’s never been any chance of a romantic reunion.

While it’s true that Streisand is writing a memoir, there’s no sign she’s relying on Gould to tell her story for her. Streisand told Jimmy Fallon that she’s written 824 pages since 1999, and the pandemic allowed her to focus on it. The interview would have been an ideal time to mention Gould, but she did no such thing.

Since Gould and Streisand live completely separate lives, this story can be disregarded. It certainly doesn’t help that the Globe has a terrible history with stories about Streisand.

A Look At History

Last year, this very outlet claimed Brolin and Streisand were drifting apart. Before that, Brolin was jealous of her dogs because she loved them more. Considering the fact that they’re still happily married, those stories look ridiculous.

There are even more absurd stories to be found though. We busted an article about Streisand’s Eminem obsession. She’s a fan of his, but a rep for Streisand told us the story was “total BS.” Only a few months ago, this tabloid tried to stir the pot between Streisand and Jane Fonda. Any animosity in recent years has been said with jest, so that was bogus too. Gould and Streisand are ancient history. She and Brolin have stayed married for 24 years and counting. It’s obvious which man she’s flirting with.

