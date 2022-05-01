Barbra Streisand’s 80th Birthday Allegedly Overshadowed By Fights With James Brolin Over Her Career, Dubious Report Claims

Did Barbra Streisand spend her 80th birthday fighting with her husband James Brolin? One tabloid claims Streisand and Brolin are at odds over her career. Let’s check in on the Hollywood legends.

Streisand’s Birthday ‘Overshadowed By Scandal’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Barbra Streisand is at a crossroads, and it’s starting to put stress on her marriage. After her 80th birthday, the iconic singer was reportedly offered a $300 million residency in Las Vegas. But sources say that Streisand’s infamous stage fright has made her wary. And apparently, James Brolin is getting fed up with his wife’s indecisiveness.

“It’s not about money, they have plenty of that, although she does get a kick out of making records, with the records coming out of Vegas. But for James it’s about Barbra’s legacy and her lifelong fans,” an insider reveals. “The looming Vegas deal has only put further strain on her marriage.”

Vegas ‘Putting Pressure’ On Barbra Streisand?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, we weren’t able to find any credible reports to back this alleged $300 million Las Vegas residency offer. It seems like this rumor originated in a previous edition of the Globe—a notoriously disreputable tabloid that we’ve confronted countless times over its Streisand rumors. So, with virtually no evidence to support this rumor, we are having trouble taking it seriously.

Then there’s the matter of Streisand’s stage fright. The singer has admitted in the past that she struggles with stage fright. In fact, the singer didn’t perform for 27 years because of her anxiety. But in a 2018 appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Streisand revealed that her nerves aren’t what’s holding her back from the stage these days. In fact, she just doesn’t get the same thrill out of performing that she used to. “I don’t enjoy it,” Streisand admitted. “I just don’t want to disappoint people.”

So while Streisand will surely pop up for a performance here and there, we’re assuming that a months-long Vegas residency that would have her performing almost every single night is off of the table. As for her relationship with James Brolin, we couldn’t find any evidence to support this alleged “strain” on their marriage. In fact, just last year Brolin said that after 23 years together, he and Streisand were “better than ever.”

The Magazine On Other Famous Marriages

It seems like Woman’s Day gets a kick out of casting doubt on celebrities’ marriages. Not too long ago, the outlet reported Jessica Alba’s husband was sick of her getting close to her male co-stars. Then the magazine claimed George and Amal Clooney were fighting over his political career. And the outlet has claimed on multiple occasions that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were struggling. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t really have the inside scoop on celebrity relationships that it pretends to.

