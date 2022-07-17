Sketchy Rumors Say Barack Obama Apparently Furious With Michelle Over Celebrity Crush, Supposedly Living Separate Lives

Are Barack and Michelle Obama growing apart? According to recent reports, the couple’s differing interest and Michelle’s wandering eye are causing a rift in their marriage. Let’s check in on the former first family.

Barack Obama Furious With Celebrity Crush?

Just a few months ago, the Globe reported Michelle Obama had fallen hard for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and it was causing a “crisis” in her marriage to Barack. After Michelle attended a practice session of Hamilton’s in Miami and was pictured in a tight embrace with the driver, sources immediately began to worry. “It was kind of creepy how obviously drawn to him she was,” an insider explained. “It’s really testing Barack’s patience, but she doesn’t seem to care!”

RELATED: How Kate Middleton, Prince William Secretly Show Their Devotion In Public

But, at the time, we noted that hugs aren’t out of the ordinary for Mrs. Obama. The activist and public figure is constantly greeting people with hugs on a day-to-day basis. She even came under scrutiny in the British press back in 2009 for breaking royal protocol and hugging the queen. You can’t base such an insane story about Michelle jeopardizing her marriage all based on a single image of her hugging someone and expect anyone to take it seriously.

Barack And Michelle Having ‘Screaming Matches’?

But the Globe wasn’t ready to let this one go. The tabloid returned with a story about Michelle undergoing cosmetic work so she would look younger for “hunky” Lewis Hamilton. “Barack is appalled Michelle’s glamming herself up and flirting with hot younger guys,” one tipster spilled. “It’s humiliating to him and something he’s not willing to tolerate.”

Sometimes, when there’s no genuine evidence to consider, you just have to ask yourself: “Does this sound right?” And as far as this story goes, our answer is a flat-out “no.” Michelle has never expressed an interest in plastic surgery, younger men, or making her husband uncomfortable. And since the former first lady hadn’t been connected to Hamilton at all since their brief meeting weeks prior, we simply couldn’t buy what the magazine was selling here.

Michelle And Barack Obama ‘Living Separate Lives’?

While still not letting go of the incident with Hamilton, the Globe tried a new angle. This time, Michelle was just too “Hollywood” and it was causing problems between her and Barack. “She’s accepting invites without Barack, hobnobbing with celebrities, and hosting private luncheons and dinners in LA,” a tipster dished. “She prefers the California climate and has shoved Barack aside feeling he’s basically useless when it comes to her agenda.”

But, yet again, we weren’t recognizing this person that the magazine claimed was Michelle Obama. In our research, we saw a dedicated activist. We saw a public figure whose image was built on service and advocacy. While it’s true both she and Barack had dipped their toes into filmmaking, even that was pioneered with the purpose of telling important and impactful stories. So, no, we couldn’t believe that she was ditching her husband of 30 years to become a Hollywood socialite.

More Stories From Suggest