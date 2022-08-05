Dubious Rumor Claims Barack Obama Supposedly Battling Michelle Over Malia And Sasha’s Spending

Are Barack and Michelle Obama arguing over how to deal with their latest parenting obstacle? According to a new report, Sasha and Malia are driving their parents up a wall with their excessive spending. Here’s what we know about the Obamas’ alleged parenting tiff.

Obamas ‘Bickering Over Spend-Crazy Kids’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Barack and Michelle aren’t happy about their daughters’ spending habits. According to the article, Sasha and Malia’s recent relocation to Los Angeles has been costing their parents big time. “Malia and Sasha weren’t born with silver spoons in their mouths, it just evolved as their parents got more powerful,” an insider spills.

“Now the girls are in LA and hanging with a real spendy crowd. They eat at the most expensive restaurants, shop for designer clothes, and drop thousands on spas and beauty salons. Their generous allowances evaporate almost as soon as they get it, and they charge tons to credit cards!”

And while Michelle is apparently peeved, Barack is hesitant to take any action. Now, the former first lady is realizing like father, like daughter. “He’ll drop cash on new suits, custom shirts, cuff links, and shoes. He can’t walk into a clothing store without buying something in every color,” the tipster confides. Nevertheless, Michelle is pushing forward with her daughters’ spending at the “top of the grievance list.”

Michelle ‘Livid’ Over Daughters’ Spending?

This report is just way too unlikely for us to give it any weight. First of all, how would anyone know just how much the Obama sisters are spending? We don’t have any way to confirm that information. And then if we somehow did have access to those extremely private records, we still wouldn’t know where the money was coming from. Malia, for her part, does have a solid position in Donald Glover’s writers’ room, so who’s to say her parents are the ones funding her?

And even if Sasha and Malia’s parents were bankrolling them, it’s ridiculous to presume when exactly the cash stops flowing and the credit cards come out. But lastly—ignoring the astronomical odds this magazine would have to beat to convince us of these points—how would this tipster then know what both Michelle and Barack think about their daughters’ spending? Not a single one of these leads seems genuine enough for us to follow, and this whole story reeks of tabloid fantasy.

The Magazine On The Obamas

Of course, any time the National Enquirer brings the former first family into their tales, we know we’re in for a wild ride. The outlet once reported Michelle resented Barack for making her give up her career to start a family. Then the magazine claimed Barack was gloating over his former VP Joe Biden and ignoring his calls for help. The publication then alleged Michelle forced Barack to go to therapy. And finally, the rag asserted that Michelle was divorcing Barack to the tune of $175 million. So, the National Enquirer is the last outlet we’d expect to have access to the family’s budget.

