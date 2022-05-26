Barack Obama Allegedly Furious Over Michelle’s New Celebrity Crush, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Barack Obama worried that Michelle has eyes for another man? One tabloid claims the former president is furious about his wife’s behavior. Let’s check in on the Obamas.

Barack And Michelle Obama ‘In Crisis’?

This week, the Globe reports Michelle Obama is head over heels for race car driver Lewis Hamilton and Barack is “not amused.” The former first lady recently attended one of Hamilton’s practice sessions in Miami, and she was photographed hugging the driver tightly.

(Globe)

“Michelle held on to Lewis with a real passionate intensity and clearly didn’t want to let him go,” an inside source spills. “It was kind of creepy how obviously drawn to him she was. But he was equally pleased. They were overheard making plans to meet up again later.”

But sources say Barack wasn’t happy to see his wife cozied up to Hamilton. Apparently, the Obamas’ marriage has been on thin ice for a while now, and this flirtation surely isn’t helping. “This guy’s a real player and it’s kind of amazing to see Michelle so under his spell,” the tipster muses. “It’s really testing Barack’s patience, but she doesn’t seem to care!”

Is Michelle Obama ‘Falling’ For Another Man?

This report is absolutely ridiculous. No, Michelle Obama isn’t in love with Lewis Hamilton—and the only evidence the tabloid has for this wild accusation is an image of Michelle embracing the racecar driver. But as an activist, politician, philanthropist, and celebrity, part of Michelle’s day-to-day life is warmly greeting people. There are thousands upon thousands of images depicting the former first lady hugging people over the years. In fact, Michelle Obama is such a hugger that she famously broke royal protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth back in 2009.

So, while we’re sure that the display of affection was genuine, it doesn’t exactly speak to any kind of deeper feelings. And we’re absolutely certain that Barack isn’t reading into the photos. In fact, Barack posted a photo celebrating Michelle on Mother’s Day the following weekend. In the image, all seemed well with the family, so we seriously doubt they’re secretly “in crisis.”

More Gossip About The Obama Family

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught the Globe spreading salacious gossip about the Obama family. Last year, the magazine claimed Barack was grooming Michelle to run against Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Then the tabloid reported Michelle was purposefully driving off her daughters’ boyfriends. And most recently, the outlet alleged Michelle was “at the end of her rope” in her marriage to Barack. Obviously, the Globe has it out for the Obama family and can’t be trusted to report accurately on them.

Similar Stories From Suggest