Sketchy Outlet Claims Barack, Michelle Obama Furious With Malia And Sasha Over Credit Card Spending In LA

Are Barack and Michelle Obama fuming over their daughters’ excessive spending? According to one tabloid, Malia and Sasha have been on a spending spree in California. Let’s take a closer look at the Obamas’ latest parenting obstacle.

Malia And Sasha Obama ‘Wearing Out’ Parents’ Credit Cards?

This week’s edition of Star reports Malia and Sasha Obama have incited their parents’ wrath over their recent credit card spending in Los Angeles. The sisters settled on the west coast this summer, and sources say it’s been costing their parents big time. “Now that they’re in LA, the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd,” an insider spills. “They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, and drop thousands on spas and salons.”

And sources attest that Barack and Michelle aren’t handling the added expenses well. “Their daughters’ spending is now at the top of Barack and Michelle’s grievance list,” the tipster spills. “They know they are no different from many other couples whose kids are enjoying their freedom away from the nest… This is just an aggravating part of parenthood.”

Barack And Michelle Obama ‘Aggravated’ By Daughters’ Spending?

We aren’t walking away from this story wondering if the Obama sisters are spending copious amounts of cash while in Los Angeles. What we’re wondering is how in the world would anyone know? We don’t have access to their bank statements, and neither does this tabloid. It’s simply none of our business, and these young adults’ private spending habits shouldn’t be a matter of public discussion.

Furthermore, gossiping about Sasha and Malia’s allegedly expensive tastes is one thing. But claiming to know how their parents are reacting is a whole other beast. Michelle and Barack aren’t venting to this tabloid’s source about their parenting frustrations. In fact, when Michelle does talk about her daughters, she usually expresses how much pride she has in them.

“I kept that in mind with the girls. They wouldn’t always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn how to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive,” Michelle explained. “They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. I think they are amazing young women because of that.”

So, no, we don’t believe that this rag has spies keeping tabs on the former first family.

More Gossip About The Obama Family

While Star doesn’t usually dive into the affairs of the Obamas, this is far from the first rumor about the family that we’ve encountered. Earlier this year, the Globe reported Michelle was sick of Barack not listening to her, and she was considering filing for divorce. Then the same publication claimed Barack was furious after finding out Michelle had a secret celebrity crush. And finally, the outlet alleged Michelle and Barack were living separate lives. Clearly, this is not our first rodeo anywhere the Obama family is concerned.

