Badfinger Rocker Joey Molland Dead at 77, Health Issues in Final Months Revealed

Joey Molland, the veteran rock guitarist and the last surviving original member of the band Badfinger, has passed away.

The band’s official Facebook page announced Molland’s passing on Sunday, March 2nd, revealing that he had died the previous night surrounded by his family. Molland was 77.

“Thank you, Joey… for keeping the band’s music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Although no cause of death was disclosed, Molland had been battling several health challenges in recent months, including pneumonia and complications related to diabetes. A GoFundMe campaign launched in January detailed his ongoing fight for recovery.

Molland, born on June 21, 1947, in Liverpool, England, embarked on his recording career at the age of 20, per Entertainment Weekly. He became a founding member of Gary Walker & the Rain, a group formed by Gary Walker of the Standells and the Walker Brothers. Although short-lived, the band released their sole album in 1968, leaving a lasting impression despite their brief existence.

Joey Molland Joins Badfinger, Works with Legends Like George Harrison and John Lennon

Molland became the guitarist for Badfinger in 1970, shortly after the release of their second album, Magic Christian Music. Hailing from Wales, Badfinger was among the first artists signed to the Beatles’ Apple Records label. With their catchy, pop-driven sound, the band quickly rose to prominence.

Molland’s debut with the band came with the 1970 album No Dice, which featured two of Badfinger’s most iconic songs: “No Matter What” and “Without You.” The latter gained even greater fame through covers by artists such as Mariah Carey.

The classic Badfinger lineup—featuring guitarist-singer Pete Ham, bassist-singer Tom Evans, guitarist Joey Molland, and drummer Mike Gibbins—recorded five albums during their time together. Their efforts produced hit singles like “Day After Day” and “Baby Blue.” Despite their success, the group disbanded in 1974.

Molland contributed to George Harrison’s iconic albums All Things Must Pass and The Concert for Bangladesh. He also lent his guitar talents to John Lennon’s 1971 solo album Imagine, playing on memorable tracks such as “Jealous Guy” and “I Don’t Wanna Be a Soldier.”



In his later years, Molland pursued a solo music career and joined the group Natural Gas, further showcasing his talent. In the early 1980s, he established his own version of Badfinger, aptly named Molland's Badfinger. He continued to perform and remain active with the band until his passing.






