Shady Rumor Claims Austin Butler Supposedly Dumped Kaia Gerber Over ‘Elvis’ Fame

Have Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber called it quits? According to one report, Butler decided to end his relationship with Gerber after nine months together. Here’s what we know about the couple’s rumored split.

It’s ‘Over’ Between Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber?

This week’s edition of In Touch reports Austin Butler got too big for his relationship with Kaia Gerber. According to the report, the couple had a great nine months together before the attention surrounding Elvis went to the actor’s head. “They were all lovey-dovey on the red carpet when Elvis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, but as his star rose, their relationship went down the drain,” an insider confides. “He told her in June it was over. She’s heartbroken.”

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Art Imitating Life On Season Two Of ‘The Flight Attendant’ After Divorce

But the magazine insists Gerber is going to be just fine. After ill-fated relationships with actors Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi, Gerber revealed that she was working on her issues with codependency. “Even if you’re not technically codependent, just not allowing your happiness to rely on someone else’s I think is a huge thing,” Gerber once asserted.

Did Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Break Up?

This story is absolutely false. As far as we know, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are still together. It’s true that their public appearances have slowed down, but there’s no evidence to suggest the couple called it quits. In fact, fans spotted Gerber in Butler’s photoshoot for the cover of the July 27 edition of VMAN. While this isn’t proof that they are currently still dating, they were apparently still serious enough to do the photoshoot together not too long ago.

Furthermore, if this alleged tipster was any friend of Gerber or Butler’s, we seriously doubt they’d go running to the tabloid to talk about how big of a head Butler has gotten. It’s no secret that Butler’s career is only ticking up, and the Oscar buzz just keeps getting louder. With that being said, we have no reason to believe he’s letting the fame affect how he treats people. It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to insult Butler and decided to go after his relationship with Gerber to do so.

Familiar False Alarms From The Tabloid

In Touch loves predicting breakups, but it’s almost always wrong. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up. Then the magazine claimed Tim McGraw dumped Faith Hill. And more recently, the publication alleged Taylor Swift was dumped by her longtime boyfriend. Since all of these couples are still together, we aren’t counting Gerber and Butler as done just yet.

More Stories From Suggest