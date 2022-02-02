Ashton Kutcher Reportedly Not Happy With Mila Kunis Working With Ex-Wife Demi Moore For Super Bowl Ad, Gossip Claims

Are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis fighting? One report says the Punk’d star disapproves of Kunis’ AT&T commercial with Demi Moore. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The Truth About That Ad!’

New Idea reveals Kunis and Moore got along extremely well when they shot their new commercial. Kunis was the mastermind behind the idea once she discovered she and Moore went to the same high school. “I reached out to Demi and was so delighted she jumped on board,” Kunis says.

Moore was delighted as well, and a source says it may clear up a nagging misconception: Moore “realized it might finally end the perception that she’s the jilted older woman.” The only unhappy camper, however, is Kutcher. “It means he’s going to have to deal with more headlines reminding everyone how he treated Demi,” an insider concludes. “But he couldn’t really say much since it was his wife’s idea.”

Is Ashton Kutcher Worried About His Ex?

If Ashton Kutcher was really as selfish as this story implies, then he probably would’ve insisted on being in the ad. We seriously doubt he’s endlessly googling himself to check out headlines. Furthermore, why would he resent Mila Kunis’ success? Gossip Cop has no idea how much AT&T paid Kunis for the commercial, but it had to be a hefty addition to their considerable net worth.

The whole commercial is a lighthearted prodding of a bogus Hollywood feud. If Kutcher was really upset about it, then it probably wouldn’t exist in the future. Considering Kutcher made his name as a comic actor, it’s safe to say he can take a joke. Kutcher weathered the bad press when Moore’s memoir came out, so he can marvel at the largely positive press the ad has received.

It’s worth noting that Kutcher never stopped being a figure in Moore’s life. He’s still in touch with her kids. He told Marc Maron, “I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence…I love them and I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.” The existence of this commercial should hopefully put this weird triangular feud to bed.

Never Knew Kutcher

New Idea constantly portrays the marriage between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as a conceited and toxic one. In 2018, it announced Kutcher was livid with Kunis because she was getting too cozy with Justin Theroux. A rep for Kunis told Gossip Cop the whole story was a lie. Last year, it was Kunis who was supposed to be furious because Kutcher was flirting with Reese Witherspoon. That never happened.

Most recently, it announced Kutcher was blacklisted from Hollywood because Witherspoon didn’t invite them to a dinner party per Jennifer Aniston’s suggestion because Aniston is friends with Moore. As wild as this theory sounded, it had no veracity to it. Kunis and Kutcher are still power players, as evidenced by this very AT&T commercial.

