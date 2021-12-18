Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Allegedly Struggling In Hollywood After He Got Them ‘Blacklisted,’ Unverified Report Claims

Are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis struggling to make friends in Hollywood? One tabloid claims Kutcher’s previous marriage to Demi Moore has come back to bite him. Here’s what we know about Kutcher and Kunis’ social lives.

Ashton Kutcher ‘Banned’ From Social Circles?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports that Ashton Kutcher hit it off with Reese Witherspoon while filming their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. But despite their co-stars’ budding friendship, Witherspoon didn’t invite Kutcher or his wife, Mila Kunis, to spend any more time with her or her friends. It’s no secret that Witherspoon has a large circle of celebrity pals. So, Kunis was “incredibly confused” when the Legally Blonde star didn’t extend any invitations to her “star-studded soirees.”

But it didn’t take long for Kunis to get to the root of the problem. Apparently, Witherspoon’s close bond with Jennifer Aniston was the reason she was keeping Kunis and Kutcher at arm’s length. “After doing some digging, Mila found out that Jen had basically ‘blacklisted’ them from her friendship circles, and the likes of Reese had no choice but the fall in line,” the tipster reveals. “Jen loathes Ashton after he almost destroyed Demi Moore [her good friend] by cheating on her. Jen finds him creepy. There’s not a person in Hollywood, including Reese, who is willing to damager their friendship with Jen for him.”

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blacklisted’ Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis?

This story seems extremely unlikely. First of all, Jennifer Aniston isn’t exactly known for keeping grudges. The actress has a reputation for remaining friends with her own exes, and she always speaks highly of them. And since Demi Moore even said that she and Kutcher are “friendly” now, it just doesn’t make sense that Aniston would blacklist Kutcher and Kunis. Kutcher even says that he still has a relationship with Moore’s daughters.

Even if Kutcher and Moore weren’t on good terms, we doubt anyone is telling Witherspoon who she can and can’t be friends with. All of the people involved are adults, but the tabloid paints them as cliquey teenagers. But the strangest part of this article is the notion that anyone close to Kutcher or Kunis is gossiping about them to the tabloids. There are just too many holes in this story. Until any real evidence comes to light to support this tabloid’s narrative, it’s safe to assume it’s a work of fiction.

Other Bogus Stories From The Tabloid

It’s hard to trust anything New Idea says about any of these celebrities since its story is constantly changing. Back in 2018, the tabloid claimed Mila Kunis was getting “cozy” with Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux. Then the outlet alleged Aniston was furious with Demi Moore after finding out she went on a secret date with Brad Pitt.

The publication also claimed Kunis was actually worried Kutcher was flirting with Reese Witherspoon on the set of their new movie. The magazine even reported Kunis was worried Moore would talk about her relationship with Kutcher on her new “erotic podcast.” Since none of these stories turned out to be true, it’s safe to say its latest rumor won’t either.

Our Favorite Ideas For The Holidays

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products