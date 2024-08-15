Arrests Made in Connection With Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Death, Multiple People in Custody

Nearly a year after Matthew Perry’s overdose, law enforcement sources confirmed multiple arrests in connection with the Friends star’s death.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. At the time, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office reported he died of the effects of ketamine.

The LAPD later announced it was working with federal authorities to locate the source of the drug.

Ketamine has psychedelic properties and is often used as a party drug but has grown in popularity as a treatment option for a variety of mental health problems.

Perry had been receiving ketamine infusions to treat depression and anxiety. Given the amount of ketamine in his system and the fact that his last session took place over a week prior, however, the medical examiner noted that the drug “could not be from that infusion therapy.”

Rather than the amount to be expected from such treatments, Perry’s ketamine levels were equivalent to the amount used for general anesthesia during surgery.

His death was ultimately ruled an accident. As with many high-profile deaths, however, law enforcement has been working to bring charges against those who supplied the actor with the drug.

Doctor, Drug Dealers Arrested in Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death

According to TMZ, law enforcement revealed they “executed search warrants and seized computers, phones, and other electronic equipment” to uncover the source of the illegal substance.

The outlet reported at least one doctor and several drug dealers are facing charges in connection with Matthew Perry’s death. All those arrested allegedly helped arrange and deliver the ketamine to the actor.

Authorities also reportedly obtained a search warrant from Charlie Sheen’s ex, Brooke Mueller, who was in treatment with Perry. Mueller, however, “is not connected” to the arrests.

Matthew Perry struggled with addiction for much of his life. He gave a candid look at this battle in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, he admitted that the synthetic form of ketamine had his “name written all over it.”

“They might as well have called it ‘Matty,'” he added.