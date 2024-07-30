Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘Big Brother’ Star Katie Price

An arrest warrant has been issued for Big Brother UK alum Katie Price after she failed to make a court appearance last week.

According to Deadline, Price failed to attend a bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday, July 23, despite receiving “very clear warnings” that she should appear. After the reality TV star didn’t appear in court, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton issued the arrest warrant.

“It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest,” Judge Burton stated. “She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

Along with her appearance in the fifteenth season of Big Brother UK, Katie Price is known for her shows Katie & Peter and Katie Price: My Crazy Life. She is also a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Although she’s had a successful TV career and has written several books, including multiple autobiographies and children’s books,

Katie Price has struggled financially. She declared her first bankruptcy in 2019 before filing again over an unpaid £750,000 ($900,000) tax bill. The Big Brother UK alum was sent a demand for payment of debts by the government body HM Revenue & Customers (HMRC) in Oct. 2023.

‘Big Brother’ Star Katie Price Missed March 2024 Hearing Over ‘Dealing With Serious Stuff’

Sky News reported earlier this year that Big Brother star Katie Price had missed a March hearing because she was “dealing with serious stuff.”

Price also stated that she had only heard about the hearing while she was recording a podcast. She said there was breaking news about her as she was appearing on the Daily Mails’ Straight to the Comments! show.

“I know I had court, I think it was last week or the week before,” Price said at the time. “Because of what’s going on in my life, I’ve actually been signed off because… I’m dealing with serious stuff. There’s all different kinds of bankruptcy, I think they just use the word ‘bankruptcy’. No one actually knows the ins and outs of everything.”

Katie Price further stated, “And trust me, I don’t get away with stuff either. Like, you can’t, like tax, you can’t ever run away from, you have to pay. Don’t think I sit and don’t pay stuff, because I do.”

The Big Brother UK alum was also fined £880 for driving without a license or insurance in Northamptonshire in Aug. 2023. A High Court judge ordered Price to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years as well.