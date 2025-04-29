Armored Brinks Truck Loses Roughly $300,000 After Back Door ‘Opened by Unknown Means’

An armored Brinks truck lost approximately $300,000 in Chicago last week after its back door opened “by unknown means.”

Videos by Suggest

In a report, the Oak Park Police Department revealed that the incident occurred on April 22. A Brinks Home Security representative said that one of the company’s trucks was traveling southbound on the 300 block of South Austin Boulevard, just after 5 p.m. local time, when its back door unexpectedly opened. Three bags full of money fell onto the road.

When the driver of the Brinks truck returned to the area, they saw dozens of people grabbing the money. They then fled on “foot” and “in vehicles.” The driver told law enforcement he saw 50 to 100 people at the scene.

The company’s representative confirmed to law enforcement that the total estimated loss in the incident was around $300,000.

Brinks Issues A Statement About the Truck Incident

In a statement to People, Brinks spoke out about the incident.

“In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident.”

As of Apr. 25, no one was in custody for the incident.