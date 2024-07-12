Ariana Grande’s Brother Addresses Wild Rumor That Sister is a Cannibal: ‘She’s Vegan’

Ariana Grande’s brother came to her defense, denying wild rumors that she’s a “cannibal.”

After Ariana announced a “mini-tour,” fans immediately knew it would be difficult to secure tickets. Jokingly, they made up rumors that she was a cannibal so that other, less-dedicated fans wouldn’t purchase tickets and sell out the shows.

However, this joke eventually made its way to the conspiracy theory corner of the internet, gaining more traction than intended.

Eventually, it got so bad that Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, had to step in and defend his sister.

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow!

This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily!

Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme!

Besides, she’s vegan. 🌱

See you on tour! 🌈 https://t.co/e3WlujZoKA — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) July 11, 2024

“Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme!” he wrote. “Besides, she’s vegan. 🌱 See you on tour! 🌈”

The original tweet that Frankie reposted with his response was shared by Buzzing Pop. It included two photos: one of Ariana and another of a TikTok search history showing “ariana cannibalism.”

“Fan’s joke about Ariana Grande being a cannibal has gone viral in an effort to deter people away from buying concert tickets,” the account stated.

Speaking of cannibalism and Ariana Grande, many were appalled to hear that Ariana’s dream dinner date was Jeffrey Dahmer.

“I think I would have loved to have met him,” she said. “Y’know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.”

Ariana Grande’s Brother Defends His Sister From Wild Cannibal Rumors

Perhaps the most ironic part of all of this is that Ariana’s own fanbase is responsible for the conspiracy theories. What started as a joke to keep others from selling out her concerts has now progressed to countless TikTok videos claiming “proof” that Ariana is involved in cannibalism.

“This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone,” Frankie wrote on X. “Reaching new depths daily!”

Ariana herself announced on her Instagram Story that she would be taking a step back for the time being.

“I love you all so much,” she wrote. “I have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding. I am deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come.

“There is so much,” she concluded. “See you so soon.”