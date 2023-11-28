Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moving To L.A.?

The couple is no longer looking for a home in Malibu.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be in the market for a home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, are planning a move to L.A. and will no longer be looking for a home in Malibu.

The outlet states that the two are now showing an interest in L.A. neighborhoods but haven’t toured any homes just yet. Back in September, the Markle and Harry did view an $8 million dollar plot of land in Malibu, but ultimately changed their minds.

Currently, Markle and Harry live on the coast in Montecito. The two have attended dozens of events in Hollywood and neighboring areas. Malibu is a lot closer than Montecito, but the couple thinks it’s still “too far” from where they hope to live.

Additional sources state that privacy is a priority for Markle and Harry. After word got out that the couple toured an estate off Pacific Coast Highway, the property was bombarded with paparazzi, an obvious deterrent for the couple.

Meghan and Harry lived in Tyler Perry’s fancy house in Beverly Ridge Estates for a few weeks in 2020, staying pretty much under the radar. Now, they’re thinking of moving to a place like it, where neighbors value privacy and security.

The former royals gushed over Perry’s home in their docuseries Harry & Meghan. Harry described his experience there as “bliss because no one knew we were there … We were there for six weeks, and no one knew. My family still thought I was in Canada.”

The media eventually found out where Markle and Harry were holed up, thus forcing Perry to have a privacy fence installed to prevent reporters and paparazzi from taking obsessive photographs.

Perry stated that he and his neighbors lived in peace and quiet for years before Markle and Harry came into the picture. He said he “had never seen anything like the media blitz” over the couple. He also shared that once the cat was out of the bag of their location, he spotted drones and helicopters flying over the home throughout the day. Ambitious paparazzi kept finding ways to sneak onto the property. Some even began cutting holes in the chain link fence that Perry had installed.

