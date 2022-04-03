April 3-9 Horoscope: Watch Out For Love And Money Mishaps

For the past several weeks, Venus, Mars, and Saturn have been flying in tandem. This week, Venus enters Pisces in the 6th House of Daily Routine. But don’t be misled by this lovestruck planet—it’s essential that you keep your guard up for potential love and financial mishaps.

Our financial wellbeings, egos, and love lives are all at the mercy of moody, idealistic Pisces. No one’s ever credited Pisces with being the most pragmatic of the Zodiac signs. So, it’s best to take its sentimental guidance with a chunk of salt.

While some signs can enjoy smooth sailing, others are headed straight for choppy waters. How will your sign fare this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

While some people might be confused by your confrontational nature, you know that it’s all about balance. What do these conflicts bring you in return? Normally, it’s either a satisfied ego, greater headway on a project or goal, or some mix of the two. But this week, you’ve had all conflict and no convenience. Now, you’re as confused as everyone else.

You spoke your mind, and it backfired more severely than you expected. Consequently, you have only two options. You can either continue your work of burning this bridge, or you can start fetching water. Your intuition is trying to tell you which to choose—listen to it.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Your stubborn nature knows no bounds, and your perception of reality is no exemption. Indeed, you’ve been trying to convince yourself that everything is fine. You’ve dug your heels into the sand, so to speak, and are willing yourself to be okay with it. But deep down, you know this is a temporary fix just waiting to falter.

Hiding in your work isn’t going to make these problems go away. Professional success might soothe the sting of interpersonal drama, but it doesn’t make it go away. In fact, if the latter is left to fester any longer, it will start disaffecting the former, too.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

While there’s nothing wrong with trying to be kind and well-liked, it’s important to distinguish the driving force behind this desire. If your tendency to please others is rooted in your ego, then you’re setting yourself up for a lifetime of resentment. Alternatively, if it stems from a deep insecurity, you’re on a long path headed straight to disappointment.

Are you really happy with “resentment” and “disappointment” being your two options? Finding a solution requires some major introspection, and the stars are aligning in your favor to do just that. You won’t find happiness clinging to your ego or need for external validation.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You’re on the precipice of great change this week, Cancer. A significant development in your professional or social life has left you feeling energized and excited. But this progress doesn’t come without drawbacks. Change, no matter how positive, comes with an inherent sense of unpredictability that will cause you to bristle and push back.

Try to avoid this instinctual response if at all possible. What you’re feeling is likely the tension of a direct opposition between the First Quarter Moon and Pluto. Do your best not to give up hope during this struggle. What’s waiting for you on the other side is better than you could imagine.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

For someone as devoted to themselves as you, you seem to be an expert in self-sabotage. The duality of ego is funny that way. In your attempt to advocate and honor yourself, you destabilize your own foundation. Fiery passion is one thing; wild, aggressive mood swings are another. You can’t simply purr your way out of this puzzle this time, Leo.

People might write you off as a narcissistic diva, but therein lies one of your hidden superpowers. You are a keen observer of yourself, yes, but of others, too. And you’ve been noticing this shift in power dynamics for a while now. What are you going to do about it?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Despite being one of the most pragmatic signs of the Zodiac, even you are susceptible to the occasional bout of illogical drama. A recent confrontation has caught you off guard, but the stars urge you to consider an important question. Is this problem really coming out of the blue? Or have you just been conveniently ignoring it?

Your focus has shifted from your career to your personal life, revealing some unsavory facts about your work-life balance. Pay close attention to what others around you are saying. Don’t assume you know the problem, or you risk coming up with an asinine solution.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Recent conflicts have left you feeling rocky and insecure. Luckily, you seem to be approaching the light at the end of the chaotic tunnel this week. Your ruling planet, Venus, is finally leaving a fiery conjunction with Mars and Saturn. In turn, you’ve been able to separate your ego from your surroundings and see things more objectively.

Harness this newfound clarity to make some much-needed changes in your life. You’ve been dwelling on these problems for far too long. If a friend was facing the same problems as you, how would you suggest they fix it? Great—now listen to your own advice.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Believe it or not, Scorpio, there are downsides to being right. This is one of the hardest lessons you’ve had to face in your personal relationships. And if you were to assess your past connections honestly, you would know that you still haven’t absorbed the lesson in its entirety. If you did, then you wouldn’t be so hellbent on “winning” every argument.

That’s not to say that ceding an unjust defeat is easy—it isn’t, of course. But what’s more important? Will you prioritize the relationship at stake or your calculating, logical assessment of the situation? The latter might be appealing at first, but it’s the lonelier option.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

The old saying, “when nothing’s going right, go left,” might be cliche, but this notion has some merit. Lately, you’ve been feeling generally unhappy. This grayscale, overwhelmingly “blah” feeling has permeated your work, love, and family lives. Rather than trying to bust down the brick wall in front of you, why don’t you try walking around it?

Have faith in your ability to conquer what you might find on the other side. A change in perspective or new challenge might be just the thing you need to get you out of your rut. Regardless, one thing’s for certain: trying the same things over and over again isn’t working.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Delayed gratification is nothing new to you. You make those kinds of decisions all the time. But this week, that choice seems harder than usual. Part of you wants to pursue your passion projects—the things that nourish your soul and energize your spirit. However, another part of you is being called to do its due diligence—the hard work that gets your bills paid.

So, which part do you follow? Unfortunately, you’re the only one who knows that answer—not even the stars can tell you that. If anyone deserves a break, it’s you. But is the break going to be all that beneficial if you’re stressing out about it the whole time?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Over the past several weeks, the stars have forced you to sit with stagnancy. New opportunities haven’t presented themselves to you as much as you’d like. And when you look out onto the horizon, it looks like a whole bunch of what you’re already seeing. As unappealing as this might sound to you, you do have the opportunity to glean some benefits from this period of rest.

However, it seems like you’re doing the opposite. Rather than looking for the extraordinary in the mundane, you’re turning everything the same bitter hue of gray. You’re willfully not enjoying yourself in an attempt to…enjoy yourself again? Even your zany mind can see the fallacy in that, Aquarius.

Pisces

February 18 – March 19

The stars are aligning in your favor for great professional success. Indeed, the opportunities presented to you this week have the power to change your life completely. You might be tempted to jump ship at the first sign of choppy waters, but try to hold firm. If necessary, seek the counsel and support of trusted loved ones.

All of this change and newness will seem foreign to you, a sucker for sentimental, familiar environments. But unfamiliar doesn’t always mean bad, and familiar doesn’t always mean good. Trust the process this week, and enjoy the benefits that will follow.

