Another James Is Up To Make ‘Avatar 4’ If James Cameron Isn’t

James Cameron has directed three Avatar movies, but another James has shown interest in stepping into the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

Last year saw the third installment of the Avatar franchise: Avatar: Fire and Ash. It has already grossed over $1 billion, although it likely won’t reach the highs of the first two films.

James Cameron has been very candid about the future of the Avatar films. They are supposed to be cinematic spectacles, so when he sees they stop becoming huge hits, he’s ready to end making them. He told The Hollywood Reporter on December 17 that “[Avatar: Fire and Ash] can be the last one.”

He said he’ll see how it performs in the box office, and that’ll dictate whether he makes a fourth entry. Cameron did say that he’ll likely direct the next Avatar if there is one, he’ll just do a lot of delegating and outsourcing.

However, if James Cameron decides to step aside, there is another director named James ready to take the reigns.

James Wan Would “Love To Take A Crack” At Directing An ‘Avatar’ Film

In an interview with Screen Rant, James Wan showcased his interest in taking over from James Cameron. “I have not done Avatar. Yeah, if you could put a good one for me with James Cameron, I’d love to take a crack at that.”

James Wan is no stranger to box office hits. He was the director behind many horror films, such as Saw, Insidious Chapter 2, The Conjuring, and some action films, such as Aquaman and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

James Cameron does have plans for two more installments in the Avatar franchise, and has even already shot some scenes for Avatar 4. However, if he deems there’s no need for the films, he’s happy to call it quits.

But if the industry isn’t done with Avatar, then James Wan might be next in line for the throne. Whether he’ll continue with what James Cameron wanted or pave his own path, we’ll have to wait and see. Just don’t hold your breath.