Anonymous Source Alleges Dolph Lundgren Was Told To Leave Nicole Kidman Alone Or Get Fired From ‘Aquaman 2′

Is Dolph Lundgren struggling to keep his flirting under control? One tabloid claims the actor is making Nicole Kidman uncomfortable with his relentless advances. Let’s check in on the Aquaman 2 co-stars.

Dolph Lundgren Harboring ‘Secret Crush’ On Nicole Kidman?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Dolph Lundgren is causing a stir on the set of Aquaman 2. Apparently, Lundgren was a little bit too friendly with Nicole Kidman while they filmed the first Aquaman movie, and now the crew is urging him to back off or back out. Sources tell the tabloid Lundgren has given Kidman “a little too much attention” in the past and she doesn’t want to deal with it this time around.

“Nicole and Dolph hit it off on day one of filming the first movie,” an inside source dishes. “It’s what you want between your actors, but it was clear he was developing a crush on her and it made things awkward. Nicole had to avoid him once the cameras stopped. He’s a genuinely great guy but she wanted the situation cleared up before she went back to work, which is code for the production ream to tell him, ‘Keep away from Nicole or you’re fired!'”

Lundgren Told To Cool It Before He Gets Fired?

After looking into the tabloid’s story, we found absolutely no evidence to support it. Both Kidman and Lundgren are professionals, and we’re sure Lundgren isn’t trying to woo Kidman. That would not only create a very uncomfortable work environment — which no one wants — but Lundgren is currently engaged to personal trainer Emma Krokdal. We’re sure his fiancee wouldn’t appreciate hearing about him aggressively pursuing another woman.

Furthermore, Kidman is married to famous country artist Keith Urban. It’s obvious the tabloid didn’t do a shred of research since it didn’t bother mentioning that both actors are taken and have been for some time. Clearly, the tabloid’s “insider” was misinformed or outright lying, and we seriously doubt there’s anything fishy going on between Lundgren and Kidman.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

This is far from the first misleading story Woman’s Day has published about Nicole Kidman. Last year, the tabloid claimed Kidman was furious with Urban for flirting with Rita Ora. Then the outlet alleged Kidman was feuding with Debra Messing. And more recently, the magazine reported Kidman was getting a bit too close to Michelle Pfeiffer’s husband. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to Kidman.