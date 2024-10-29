Angry Golfer Arrested After Smashing Driver Over Another Man’s Head in Crazy Video

A shocking video captured an angry golfer teeing up and hitting another player over the head with a driver, resulting in his arrest.

Videos by Suggest

The golfer’s rampage occurred on October 12 at the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course in British Columbia, Canada, when a verbal dispute escalated into a violent confrontation as two golfers exchanged heated shouts.

“You hit f–king towards me,” one of the men can be heard in NSFW footage from the incident.

43y/o man could face charges after drunken altercation at #Burnaby golf course📍🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/F0OU5KQXvr — BCTV (@BCTV604) October 27, 2024

A golfer in a white hat and dark shirt approached another player dressed in a pink shirt. He raised his right arm, gripping a driver, and struck his opponent on the head with a resounding thud.

Things got a bit more “fore”-boding than usual on a golf course in British Columbia… (Image via X /@BCTV604)

“What the f–k is wrong with you?!” a distraught witness can be heard bellowing. “Call the f—king cops!”

The Angry Golfer Was Arrested at the Scene

Police informed Burnabynow that the 43-year-old suspect was intoxicated and was arrested at the scene without further incident at the course.

During a golf outing on October 12, video shows two golfers engaged in a heated argument that escalated when one swung a club at the other’s head, knocking him to the ground. (Image via X /@BCTV604)

The driver’s head flew off on impact, leaving onlookers in shock. Despite the violent smack upside his head, the golfer in the pink collared shirt managed to make it to his feet. However, it was evident that the dazed man was injured.

Eventually, another golfer managed to calm the angry man down and take his wood.

The bludgeoned man staggered to his feet as other golfers deescalated the situation. (Image via X /@BCTV604

Meanwhile, the footage found its way to X (formerly Twitter). Of course, onlookers couldn’t help but weigh in on the footage.

“That was actually a pretty good shot. It just tricked into the rough but still a fairly easy shot to the green from there,” one X user quipped.

Another onlooker couldn’t help but joke about the Canada of it all, writing, “the required ” eh ” did not go unnoticed.”

Eventually, the apparently intoxicated golfer handed over his wood. (Image via X /@BCTV604)

The suspect is now facing potential charges of assault with a weapon, among others. He has been released while awaiting a court date.

“This is the second time Burnaby officers have dealt with a fight at a golf course since June,” RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj explained to Burnabynow. “It is unacceptable to engage in a physical altercation like this at a recreational facility. Luckily there were no serious injuries.”